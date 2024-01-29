Terry Fallis to speak at Canadian Club of Halton Dinner

Tim Fallis Terry Fallis

The Canadian Club of Halton has announced that author Terry Fallis will be the guest speaker at their upcoming February dinner event.

Terry Fallis is a two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour and has authored nine novels, all of which have become national bestsellers, with six of them reaching the coveted #1 spot.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Oakville Conference Centre. This is a fantastic opportunity for literature enthusiasts to engage with one of Canada's most popular authors.

Fallis' latest book, A New Season, will be available for sale at the dinner, giving attendees the chance to secure a signed copy from the acclaimed author himself.

In addition to his success as a novelist, Terry Fallis has also contributed to various publications such as Maclean’s, Canadian Geographic, Reader’s Digest, Toronto Life, The Globe and Mail, the National Post, and the Toronto Star.

His wide-ranging writing experience enables him to bring a unique perspective to his book talks, of which he has given over 1,000 across Canada and beyond. Fallis will also share his expertise as a teacher in the Creative Writing Program at the University of Toronto’s School of Continuing Studies.

The combined 3-course dinner and speaker presentation is priced at $60.00 for members and $70.00 for non-members. However, prospective attendees are advised to secure their tickets in advance, as space is limited and sales will not be available at the door. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., allowing attendees ample time to find their seats and mingle before the event begins.

To purchase tickets, interested individuals can conveniently register online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca. Additionally, e-transfer payment options are available through pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca. The registration period will close at Midnight on Monday, February 12, so be sure to secure your spot before it's too late.

The Canadian Club of Halton says they are "known for providing a dynamic platform to explore pressing issues that shape Canada's identity. It serves as a welcoming and intellectually stimulating environment for curious and influential Canadians."

"The club offers an opportunity to gain context, perspective, and a deeper understanding of various topics through the insightful presentations of notable, knowledgeable, and celebrated speakers. As a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization, the Canadian Club of Halton is deeply committed to promoting and fostering Canadian identity."

For more information about this exciting event and the Canadian Club of Halton, please visit their website at www.canadianclubhalton.ca.

Don't miss this chance to hear Terry Fallis speak and immerse yourself in the vibrant Canadian literary scene!