"The Guide" movie screens in Oakville as fundraiser for Ukraine

A joint project with Film.Ca Cinemas, Oakville Festivals of Film & Art (OFFA) and Falling Forward Films is presenting two shows of the Ukrainian movie The Guide tomorrow to raise money for humanitarian and relief efforts in Ukraine.

The movie will screen at Oakville's Film.Ca Cinemas for two shows at 1:10 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Tickets are available online here.)

Falling Forward Films says they are "working with Ukrainian director Oles Sanin, who is currently in Ukraine, to try and help in whatever way we can. His film The Guide is being made available as a fundraiser and way our industry can help."

Film.Ca has confirmed that "100% of ticket sales will be donated to the relief fund." A joint announcement says that "Everyone who participates in bringing this to the screen has donated their time and efforts as well as their goods to achieve our goal of sending a meaningful amount of money to help these people."

The Ukrainian history drama film was originally released in 2014, and tells the story of "American boy Peter and blind minstrel Ivan", who are "thrown together by fate amidst the turbulent mid-1930s Soviet Ukraine."

All advance tickets cost $10.50 per person. Tickets for both shows are on sale here with Film.Ca's online box office.

The cinema will also be donating proceeds from this Sunday's annual Oscars telecast viewing party to the Red Cross relief fund for Ukraine.

More information about the event is available here.