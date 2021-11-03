Theatre Sheridan announces 2021/22 season

× Expand Photo: Tyler Collins Theatre Sheridan's Macdonald-Heaslip Hall

Earlier this week, Theatre Sheridan announced the full lineup for the entirety of their 2021/22 season, featuring a variety of productions ranging from plays, musicals, dance pieces and premiere productions of new musicals.

Highlights of the season include Twelfth Night, Concord Floral, Head Over Heels and five new premieres.

While members of the public will be able to watch most productions viewing home viewing of videotaped performances, tickets to attend the events in-person will remain suspended until at least 2022. This continues Theatre Sheridan's exclusive public access through pre-taped performances, which for now, will be the only way to see this season's new works.

Some new musicals in the school's new First Drafts showcase (inspired by the Canadian Music Theatre Project) will debut as an audio podcast instead of a staged performance.

A college statement says, "Our season celebrates the ingenuity and bravery of the next generation of theatre artists. All shows will be presented by the Honours Bachelor Music Theatre Performance Class of 2022 and our Technical Production students."

Here is a list of the productions and streaming dates for the season:

Concord Floral by Jordan Tannahill, directed by Philip Akin of Shaw Festival and Obsidian Theatre fame (streaming January 12-16, 2022)

by Jordan Tannahill, directed by Philip Akin of Shaw Festival and Obsidian Theatre fame (streaming January 12-16, 2022) Casimir & Caroline by Ödön von Horváth, translated by Holger Syme, directed by Courtney Lancaster (streaming January 26-30, 2022)

by Ödön von Horváth, translated by Holger Syme, directed by Courtney Lancaster (streaming January 26-30, 2022) Two original dance pieces, one choreographed by Shakeil Rollock and the other by Natasha Powell (streaming February 21-28, 2022)

Three First Drafts premieres on podcast platforms: Tiny Tenement of Terrors , Destination: Wedding! and Parkdale (available beginning mid-March 2022)

, and (available beginning mid-March 2022) Head Over Heels by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder and songs by the Go-Gos, directed by Bobby Garcia (streaming May 13-18, 2022)

by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder and songs by the Go-Gos, directed by Bobby Garcia (streaming May 13-18, 2022) Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, with songs by Shaina Taub (streaming May 20-25, 2022)

by William Shakespeare, with songs by Shaina Taub (streaming May 20-25, 2022) Happy End by Elisabeth Hauptmann, songs by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, adapted by Michael Feingold, directed by Allyson McMackon (streaming May 27 - June 1, 2022)

READ MORE: For a full list of our production credits, click here to read Theatre Sheridan's online brochure.

Theatre Sheridan says that tickets will be "on sale soon", with pre-sale access when ticket sales begin for subscribers. To become a subscriber, and "be notified instantly when ticket sales begin", requests can be emailed to [email protected] Updates are also available on Instagram @theatresheridan.

First Drafts is also a co-production with Toronto's Musical Stage Company. Artists contributing to these new works include Aaron Jan, Alaska B, Kodie Rollan, Jennifer Villaverde, Maria Aragon, Meghan Swaby, and Chris Tsujiuchi. Rounding out the creative teams are Alexa Belgrave, Stephan Ermel, Ann Hodges, Ray Hogg, Jordan Laffrenier, Jay Northcott, Julie Tomaino, Adam Sakiyama, Robert Wilkinson, and Kevin Wong.

More information about Theatre Sheridan's new season is available online here.