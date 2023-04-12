Theatre Sheridan re-opens with full-length shows

× Expand Theatre Sheridan

After more than three years since its last full-length performance, Theatre Sheridan is presenting its first pair of public musicals this week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at Sheridan College's Trafalgar Campus here in Oakville, Theatre Sheridan is the public venue for live theatre featuring the work of Sheridan students on stage and off.

Theatre Sheridan is presenting two popular musicals this week: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar and the modern music comedy Urinetown.

The casts of both shows are made up of fourth-year students from Sheridan's Honours Bachelor of Music Theatre Performance program, and most of the technical crew and design team features the work of the school's Technical Production for the Performing Arts Industry students.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock musical telling the Easter story, following the last week of Jesus Christ’s life seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The show is directed by Saccha Dennis, last seen on stage as an actor in the Toronto company of Sheridan-to-Broadway success story Come From Away.

Urinetown is a quirky 2001 musical fable about water shortages leading to a government-enforced ban on private toilets, and one hero standing up to a malevolent company profiting on the poor. The Brechtian comedy is directed by Herbie Barnes of Toronto's Young People's Theatre.

Both shows are the first full-length musicals that have long defined Theatre Sheridan's programming since the venue's COVID-19 closures in March 2020. The last two public shows to be seen at Sheridan were Cabaret and the highly acclaimed The Stars of Mars just weeks before the school began its pandemic closures.

Members of the public are welcome to attend all performances with tickets from the Theatre Sheridan box office.

However, the overwhelming pent-up demand from three years of minimal performances have led to sold out runs from now to closing night on April 18. Cancellation tickets may be available on a limited basis by calling the Theatre Sheridan box office.

More information about Theatre Sheridan and tickets to future events are available on their website here.