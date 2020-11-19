While COVID-19 might be restricting many facets of our lives, the Town of Oakville’s There’s Snow Place like Home initiative will allow residents to safely participate in expanded winter recreation and culture experiences in their own community.

“In line with public health guidelines we’re happy to offer There’s Snow Place like Home winter adventures, which provide residents with expanded winter offerings,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “These programs are designed to encourage you to stay local while keeping active physically and mentally.”

Residents are reminded that the current gathering limit for outdoor activities under the Province’s Red control measure is 25 people and physical distancing still applies. As the situation evolves, regulations may change. Please follow all current health protocols and enjoy these activities responsibly.

Kick Off with Santa

Residents are invited to kick-off the winter festivities this Saturday, November 21 at 9 a.m. with the official launch of Mayor Rob Burton’s virtual fireside chat with Santa Claus. During the broadcast, Santa will answer your holiday questions and announce winners of this year’s colouring contest. Tune in to oakvillesantaclausparade.ca for a virtual visit.

Drive-Thru Toy Drive

To keep the holiday spirit going, the Oakville Firefighters’ revamped 28th annual “Drive-Thru Toy Drive” promises to sparkle on Friday, December 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Coronation Park. Residents are invited to drive through the park to enjoy the festive light display as they drop off their donations. As they exit the park, they can safely wave to Santa from inside their vehicle. Visit oakville.ca for driving directions, accepted donations and more. The festive lights will remain lit throughout the winter for residents to experience by car or by foot.

Later this winter, admire the lights, bring your skates and test out the new outdoor rink at Coronation Park, weather permitting. The Town of Oakville will also be installing a total of five new outdoor rinks this winter for a total of 15 rinks throughout Oakville.

Trails

Expand your winter sport horizons, grab your skis or snowshoes and take in the beauty of Oakville’s 15 kilometres of select groomed trails. For our avid cyclists, we’ll be clearing select trails for your enjoyment as well.

The Oakville Public Library is excited to offer self-guided Book Walks along select town trails. Enlarged pages from picture books (including QR codes) will be placed along the trail so residents can follow along and even source similar literary materials.

Select Outdoor Tennis and Pickleball Courts

Didn’t get your fill of summer racquet sports? Grab your toque, gloves and racquet because we’ll be clearing off select outdoor courts so you can enjoy some pickleball and tennis.

Oakville Museum – indoor and outdoor

Love holiday décor?

Take a guided tour of the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate located at 8 Navy Street in downtown Oakville. This year, the holiday decorations will extend to the exterior and courtyard of the museum for some extra festive flare. Additional virtual and in-person museum programming will also be offered this winter.

History buffs and life-learners are invited to bundle up for a 45-minute guided walk for a fascinating glimpse into Oakville's Black History. Guests will learn about Oakville’s role in the Underground Railroad and the historical significance of nearby locations.

Virtual Programs

Prefer the warmth of the indoors?

Let us entertain and educate you from the comfort of your home through our virtual programming for all ages. Take part in cooking classes, yoga, health and wellness seminars, imaginary travel, Facebook Live streams, and more. Programs offered through Zoom or by phone.

The Oakville Public Library (OPL) is gearing up for winter with unique selection of virtual programming including a Historical Book Club in partnership with Oakville Museum, and an Inclusion and Diversity Book Club in partnership with Halton Equity and Diversity Roundtable.

Other new virtual programs include Literacy LEGO for preschoolers, Little Artists in partnership with Oakville Galleries, Ontario curriculum-inspired Kids Library Clubs, Literary Fan Clubs, New Parent Connections in partnership with Oakville Parent Child Centre, and more. For in-person options, check out the Creation Zone by appointment to create projects using OPL’s state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

Pre-registered programs

For those looking for safe and physically-distanced in-person activities, the town continues to offer limited indoor and outdoor pre-registered programming, fitness memberships, recreational swimming and skating, drop-in sport training, youth study spaces, and more.

All programs offered follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Please visit oakville.ca for locations, hours, registration information and more.