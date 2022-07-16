Three Sheridan alumni up for 74th Emmy Awards

× Expand Glen Carstens Peters on Unsplash

Three Sheridan alumni from the Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design have received a nod at the 74th Emmy Awards this year in recognition of their excellence in television production.

Craig Henighan (Media Arts '95), Scott Riopelle (Animation '01), and Carol Beadle (Fashion Design '93) were nominated for the awards during a virtual announcement on July 12. The Emmys will be presented on Sunday, September 12, 2022.

An Oscar nominee and winner of Emmy Awards in 2021, 2020, 2018 and 2017, Henighan has gained wide recognition for his expertise in sound editing and mixing on numerous feature films, including the critically acclaimed Black Swan, Deadpool, 13th, and Hidden Figures. In 2019, he received an Oscar nomination for his work on Roma.

Outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one-hour) nominations

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger

Loki • Journey Into Mystery

Star Trek: Picard • Penance

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one-hour) nominations

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?

Ozark • Sanctified

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Succession • Too Much Birthday

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (half-hour) And Animation nominations

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Barry • Starting Now

Cobra Kai • The Rise

Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours

What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape

Riopelle has been nominated in the category of outstanding special visual effects in a single episode for his work on the science-fiction series See.

In 2013 and 2015, he won Canadian Screen Awards in 2013 and 2015 for achievement in visual effects in Pompeii and Resident Evil: Retribution.

Outstanding special visual effects nominations

The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy

SEE • Rock-a-Bye

Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All

Squid Game • VIPS

Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge

Beadle has been nominated in the category of outstanding fantasy/sci-fi costumes for her work as assistant costume designer in Loki.

She is known for her work in films and television series, including Vinyl, Conviction and The Runaways, and has worked on music videos with acclaimed artists such as Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera. Beadle’s costumes have been featured in the "David Bowie Is" exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Outstanding fantasy/sci-fi costumes nominations

The Book Of Boba Fett

Loki

Moon Knight

Star Trek: Picard

What We Do In The Shadows

The Witcher

"We are extremely proud of Craig, Scott and Carol," said Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan’s President and Vice Chancellor. "The Emmys are an acknowledgement of excellence and a symbol of peer recognition. Our graduates inspire our students to follow in their footsteps and achieve heights of success in their careers."

Sheridan’s award-winning alumni from the Faculty of Animation, Arts and Design have a long history of success at the Emmys and in other top awards competitions, including the Oscars and Canadian Screen Awards, recognition that inspires our learners and the broader community.