Tickets now on sale for OFFA's Winter Screening Series

The Oakville Festivals of Film and Art (OFFA) have announced three new movies they'll be screening this winter for their 2021 Winter Screening Series. Single tickets and series passes are on sale as of today.

OFFA said in a statement today, "Our Winter series features a specially curated selection of Canadian films, featuring well-known filmmakers and actors." The series is being co-presented with Sheridan College.

All film screenings are available starting at 7:30 p.m. on the listed dates. Here are the three film being featured for Winter 2021:

Things I Do For Money on Thursday, February 4, 2021

on Thursday, February 4, 2021 Falling on Thursday, February 25, 2021

on Thursday, February 25, 2021 Percy on Thursday, April 22, 2021 (Earth Day presentation)

Single tickets are $8.99 and the full screening pass for all 3 films is $24.99. Films will be available to stream for seven days from the start date and 72 hours once they begin streaming.

Purchasing a Winter 2021 screening pass also includes a reservation for OFFA's National Canadian Film Day virtual screening, which is happening this year on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Moderated live Q&As will be available following the screenings, including filmmakers, directors, and cast and crew. The Q&As for Things I Do For Money and Falling will both be moderated by Oakville News arts reporter Tyler Collins.

You can buy tickets and learn more about the 2021 Winter Screening Series on OFFA's website.

Here's more about the three films being offered in the Winter series:

THINGS I DO FOR MONEY (February 4th)

Two Japanese-Canadian cello-playing brothers inadvertently steal a bag of money – and all the woes that go along with it – from a lethal Vancouver hit man. Through a confluence of events and massive bad luck, they also have to save their father’s life, steal an $8 million dollar painting and fight for their lives to get into a prestigious music conservatory. Along the way they discover that everyone has a price and that family never bails on family, no matter the cost.

FALLING (February 25th)

Coming to OFFA after its world premiere at TIFF 2020, Viggo Mortenson stars in his directorial debut. John Peterson (Mortenson) lives with his partner Eric and their adopted daughter in Southern California. When he is visited by his aging father Willis (Oscar-nominee Lance Hendrikson) from Los Angeles who is searching for a place to retire, their two very different worlds collide.

PERCY (April 22nd)

In honour of Earth Day 2021, OFFA presents the film Percy in partnership with HEN (Halton Environmental Network) and Sheridan College. Based on a true story, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken stars as a Canadian farmer in Saskatchewan who takes on a giant corporation after their GMOs interfere with his crops. This film comes to Oakville after its cancelled wide theatrical release in October 2020.

Tickets for all events are on sale now. See you at the movies!