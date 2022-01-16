Top 10 baby names in GTA for 2020

There are so many elements that go into naming a child, including religious and family traditions or whoever a parent might be most enamoured with at the time of their child's birth.

The names chosen most frequently by parents in GTA for 2020 were Olivia for baby girls, followed by Ema. GTA parents chose Noah for their baby boys, followed closely by Liam.

Oliva was also the most chosen baby name in Ontario, and Noah was the top boy's name for 2020. Olivia has held the top position for 11 years in a row.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

GTA top baby names for 2020

Girls baby names

Olivia Emma Sophia Charlotte Ava Amelia Chloe Mia Sofia Isla

Boys baby names

Noah Liam Benjamin Ethan Lucas Oliver Muhammad Leo Jack Nathan

Ontario's top 10 baby names in 2020

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Girls baby names

Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Sophia Ava Isla Chloe Evelyn Mia

Boys baby names

Noah Liam Benjamin Oliver Jack Lucas Theodore William Ethan Leo

Registering your child's birth

Parents should register their child's birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborns.

ServiceOntario's 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was updated this past fall, making it even easier to register a birth.

The refreshed Newborn Bundle allows parents to quickly apply for their child's birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service all through one application.