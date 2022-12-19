Top 10 baby names in GTA for 2021

× Expand Carlo Navarro on Unsplash

There are so many elements that go into naming a child, including religious and family traditions or whoever a parent might be most enamoured with at the time of their child's birth.

The top baby names in Ontario in 2021 were Olivia and Noah. Olivia has been the most popular name for girls for over a decade, with 12 consecutive years in the number one spot. While Emma continues to be a very popular name, it is also this year’s second-most popular name for girls.

When it comes to names for boys, Noah is in the top spot for the third year in a row, with Liam following closely behind as the second-most popular, once again. This year we also welcome Ella to the top 10 list for girls.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Ontario top baby names for 2021

Girls baby names

Olivia Emma Sophia Charlotte Ava Isla Evelyn Mia Ella

Boys baby names

Noah Liam Oliver Jack Benjamin Theodore Lucas William Ethan Leo

GTA top 10 baby names in 2021

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Girls baby names

Olivia Emma Maya Sophia Chloe Mia Ava Charlotte Amelia Lily

Boys baby names

Noah Theodore Jack Liam Oliver Henry Benjamin James Lucas Leo

Registering your child's birth

Parents should register their child's birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborns.

ServiceOntario's 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was updated last year, making it even easier to register a birth.

The Newborn Bundle allows parents to quickly apply for their child's birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service all through one application.