× Expand Black Forest Pastry Shop Black Forest Pastry Shop in Oakville

The Origin of Trick-or-Treating started as the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a Gaelic festival that marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter on November 1, though celebrated on Oct. 31.

The Celts believed that the dead returned to earth on Samhain and paid homage by lighting bonfires and offering sacrifices, while others disguised themselves in costumes made of animal skins to drive away unwelcome spirits.

In the Middle Ages, people began dressing as ghosts and sinister creatures, performing in exchange for food and drink, a custom known as mumming.

Christianity, in 1000 A.D., designated the second day of November as All Soul’s Day, a day to honour the dead with bonfires and masquerades. Poor people visited the homes of wealthier families to receive pastries called soul cakes in exchange for a promise to pray for the souls of the homeowners’ dead relatives, known as souling. Children soon followed this practice going door-to-door and asking for gifts such as food, money and ale.

Then in Scotland and Ireland, children took part in the tradition, referred to as guising. The difference is a song, a recited poem, or a joke told in lieu of a prayer by a child in costume performing a trick before collecting their treat.

The ritual of masquerading on All Hallow’s Eve by children, going from house to house for candy, was well established in North American popular culture by 1951, when trick-or-treating was first depicted in a Peanuts comic strip.

Where to find some of the best freshly baked Halloween treats in Oakville

Are you planning a Halloween party but have no time to bake? This isn’t a trick; here is a list of some of the sweetest locations to pick up delightfully spooky Halloween desserts to treat your guests.

Sweet! Bakery Sweet! Bakery in Oakville

Sweet! opened in 2011. Ashley Armstrong is a reputed specialist in cupcakes. By popular demand, her business expanded to include custom cakes.

Sweet Bakery is offering a Halloween menu with cupcakes for $17.50 per dozen, custom cakes, and individually wrapped hot chocolate bombs for $6.50.

Black Forest Pastry Shop Black Forest Pastry Shop in Oakville

Black Forest Pastry Shop - Downtown Oakville

Graduate of George Brown College, John Ziemba’s family has a rich history of baking. He opened Black Forest Pastry Shop in 2002 and has been thriving ever since.

You can pick up a Halloween Chocolate Fudge Cake with a cute little ghost border for $48.00 and half a dozen Pumpkin Cream Tarts for $28.00. The seasonal cookies are $15.00 for six.

Sugar Suite Cakes Sugar Suite Cakes in Oakville

Sugar Suite Cakes (gluten-free) - Downtown Oakville

Kenzie Goodall was diagnosed with Celiac Disease in her early twenties. Baking was her passion, having studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa, among other institutes. Recognizing that there weren’t many available options for beautifully designed, high-end gluten-free desserts, she decided in 2018 to open her own.

This luxury retail bakery of 100% gluten-free and nut-free desserts offers refined sugar-free and vegan products as well.

This Halloween, Sugar Suite also offers fun skeleton cookie decorating kits for $30.00 to do with your kids!

The Sweetest Thing Bakery The Sweetest Thing Bakery in Oakville

The Sweetest Thing - Kerr Village

Erin Nocent started a home business with her baked goods in 2007. Popularity made it possible for her and her husband, Scott, to seek out a larger space in 2018, and found the perfect location at 282 Kerr Street in the heart of Kerr Village to set up shop.

Some of the delightful sweets that Erin offers are Monster Cupcakes at $25 per half dozen and a Cookie Decorating Kit from $12. Order quickly. They seem to sell out.

Anna Cakes Anna Cakes in Oakville

Anna Cakes - Kerr Village

Anna Nozari and her family may be new to Oakville, but her custom cakes, by word-of-mouth, have grown in popularity for all occasions. Anna also creates delicate petit fours, stunning cake pops and sweet, flaky mille feuilles. This season Anna Cakes also brings you fun Halloween treats for your weekend events. Enjoy a half dozen spooktacular cookies from $30.

What is your favourite independently owned Oakville bakery for delicious made-from-scratch treats?