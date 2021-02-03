Top restaurants for your Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day coming up soon, we reached out to several of Oakville's top restaurants to see what they have on offer.

Zucchinis Cucina

438 Kerr Street (Kerr Village)

Zucchinis Cucina strives to provide and enjoy the delicious taste of Italian food. They will be offering both a 3 course menu and a regular menu to choose from!

Zuchini's is accepting both pre-orders and same day orders and will be accepted via phone in, walk in or on their website.

Click here to see their Valentine's menu

http://www.zucchiniscucina.ca/

Chop Steakhouse

At Chop Steakhouse & Bar, only the freshest ingredients make the cut.

3451 South Service Road West

$69 Three Course Dinner for Two

Appetizer: Artisan Green Salad with Avocado Lime Dressing or Caesar Salad

Entrée: Miso Glazed Salmon, Oven Roasted Chicken with Pan Jus, or 7oz Top Sirloin Steak.

*There is also an option to upgrade the steak to a Filet, Centre Cut New York, Ribeye or Bone-In Ribeye.

Dessert: Flourless Chocolate Torte or Cheesecake

https://chop.ca for delivery and pickup

Traditional Italian dishes served in a warm setting with a "nonna wall" devoted to grandmothers.

261 Oak Walk Drive (Oak Park)

Order online or call us to place an order at – Tel: 905-257-5881

Order online for pickup

Maro's mouth-watering secret spices and vegan and vegetarian friendly menu is like culinary poetry. Come and let Maro share his love of cooking Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Lebanese inspired dishes. Rated by reviewers on Tripadvisor as Oakville, Ontario's #1 restaurant.

135 Kerr Street (Kerr Village)

Call: (289) 837-2389 to place order

Valentines Dinner for two from Maro’s Bistro and Oakville's newest bakery - Narenj.

Dinner for two

1 salad

1 appetizer

2 main courses (chicken and/or fish)

2 desserts

1 bottle of wine (white or rose)

Cost: $100 taxes included