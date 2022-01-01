Top 10 non-COVID stories in Oakville for 2021

× Expand Photo: Oakville News Photo: Oakville News

Oakville News along with the world's news organizations were hyper-focused on COVID-19 developments from the emergence of vaccines, vaccinations, anti-vaccination demonstrations, to the emergence and domination of first the Delta variant and more recently the Omicron variant.

However, there were other stories that caused Oakville residents to sit up and take notice. Some of these stories were heartwarming, and many of them caused governments to rethink their stance. Here are Oakville News' top non-COVID-19 stories for 2021.

** RCB ** - Foter - CC BY New home construction, row of house

By Jane Fogal

The Ford government's changes to the Place to Grow Act forces local municipalities to approve plans to accommodate population growth to 2051, and all of these decisions must be made before the next provincial election.

Nelson Cardoso Surprised owl The owl looking as surprised as the Cardoso family was to find itself inside the foyer as the door swung open.

By Lynn Lau

The Cardosos have lived in their home near WH Morden school for nearly 15 years without ever laying eyes on an owl in their yard. Until one magical day last month, when one stayed all day as it rested in their front door wreath.

By Kim Arnott

Hamilton police have laid fraud charges against trustee Nancy Guzzo in relation to her time as a manager with union LIUNA.

Sippakorn Yamkasikorn on Unsplash

By Amrita RC Majumdar

Over the past few weeks, several drivers have taken quick action to avoid hitting children playing dangerous games on Oakville roads.

Swimming Pool

By Kim Arnott

Ontario Court of Appeal rules against Oakville couple whose pool and deck encroached on town and hydro easement.

Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

By Jane Fogal

A $6-8 billion investment, the proposed Highway 413 is ultimately a temporary fix to a systemic problem, which needs to be addressed, according to Halton Hills councillor Jane Fogal, and there is a better solution.

By Oakville News

Two male 19-year-olds from Oakville have been arrested on several charges, including gang sexual assault and making child pornography. The investigation has determined there are more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Lynn Lau Carissa Sinclair feeds Charlie the pig a banana Although the Town of Oakville's bylaws forbid livestock, Charlie gets to stay, thanks to a letter from her family physician attesting to Charlie's value as a therapeutic animal that helps his owner deal with anxiety.

By Lynn Lau

Neighbours say it is unacceptable they have to live next door to a 300-lb pig, while the owner of the pig says neighbours should give her and her therapy animal a break.

Marcel Painchaud Andrew Bihari with a nice catch

By Marcel Painchaud

Local fisherman, Andrew Bihari, with large salmon caught in Bronte Creek.

Oakville News Lakeside Park sign Olde Oakville Summer 2020

By Kim Arnott

Should Oakville town council ban parking on streets surrounding its lakeside parks this summer?