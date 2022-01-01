Top 10 non-COVID stories in Oakville for 2021

Though COVID-19 stories dominated 2021, Oakville News writers posted several stories that eclipsed the pandemic on several occasions, several of which often impacted public policy. Here are Oakville's top 10 non-COVID-19 stories for 2021.

Oakville News along with the world's news organizations were hyper-focused on COVID-19 developments from the emergence of vaccines, vaccinations, anti-vaccination demonstrations, to the emergence and domination of first the Delta variant and more recently the Omicron variant. 

However, there were other stories that caused Oakville residents to sit up and take notice. Some of these stories were heartwarming, and many of them caused governments to rethink their stance. Here are Oakville News' top non-COVID-19 stories for 2021. 

1. A sprawling disaster - Ford's plan for Ontario

By Jane Fogal

The Ford government's changes to the Place to Grow Act forces local municipalities to approve plans to accommodate population growth to 2051, and all of these decisions must be made before the next provincial election.

2. Eastern Screech Owl rests in Oakville family's wreath

By Lynn Lau

The Cardosos have lived in their home near WH Morden school for nearly 15 years without ever laying eyes on an owl in their yard. Until one magical day last month, when one stayed all day as it rested in their front door wreath.

3. Oakville Catholic school board trustee facing fraud charges

By Kim Arnott

Hamilton police have laid fraud charges against trustee Nancy Guzzo in relation to her time as a manager with union LIUNA.

4. Teenagers playing dangerous games on Oakville's roads concerns drivers

By Amrita RC Majumdar

Over the past few weeks, several drivers have taken quick action to avoid hitting children playing dangerous games on Oakville roads.

5. Remove pool and pay costs, court orders

By Kim Arnott

Ontario Court of Appeal rules against Oakville couple whose pool and deck encroached on town and hydro easement.

6. Highway 413 – a lazy man’s solution for 401 congestion

By Jane Fogal

A $6-8 billion investment, the proposed Highway 413 is ultimately a temporary fix to a systemic problem, which needs to be addressed, according to Halton Hills councillor Jane Fogal, and there is a better solution.

7. Two Oakville teenagers arrested for gang sexual assault and child pornography

By Oakville News

Two male 19-year-olds from Oakville have been arrested on several charges, including gang sexual assault and making child pornography. The investigation has determined there are more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

8. Neighbour conflict over therapy pig increases stress in Glen Abbey

By Lynn Lau

Neighbours say it is unacceptable they have to live next door to a 300-lb pig, while the owner of the pig says neighbours should give her and her therapy animal a break.

9. Fall Salmon Run on Bronte Creek

By Marcel Painchaud

Local fisherman, Andrew Bihari, with large salmon caught in Bronte Creek.

10. Parking ban around Oakville's lakeside parks

By Kim Arnott

Should Oakville town council ban parking on streets surrounding its lakeside parks this summer?