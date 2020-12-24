Tour Oakville's 2020 Christmas light displays

A favourite pastime is to take a leisurely drive around town to enjoy the incredible Christmas light displays. This year, many families took extra care in decorating their homes. Also the Town of Oakville has created some extra special displays.

With the help of two of Oakville New's writers, Lynn Lau and Stephanie Grella, we have assembled what we believe are the highlights of the season. Click here for the Oakville Christmas light displays driving map.

Oakville's Christmas light displays for 2020

Kerr Village is glowing with a lit tree in Westwood Park (Kerr Street & Bond Street)

Downtown Oakville is fully decorated for the season including a Ribbon Tree in Town Square (212 Lakeshore Road East), and a traditional tree in Centennial Square (125 Navy Street).

George's Square (129 Trafalgar Road) and Coronation Park (1426 Lakeshore Road West) are courtesy of the Town of Oakville. Not to be missed is a special display in Coronation Park's outdoor stage.

Driving along Lakeshore Road East from Downtown Oakville, several of the estates' displays will pop out, but you'll want to make your way to Cheverie Street where there is collection of huge balloon Santas lining the street.

Travelling west on Lakeshore Road you'll want to drive through Shorewood Place, where residents have once again decided to light up their boulevard trees. As you continue to drive west, drop into to see 111 Solingate Drive, then head north to 2153 Hixon and next drive south to Southwind Terrace were there is a grouping of lit town homes. Pop back up to Lakeshore Road and drive through Bronte Village and enjoy the BIA's lights.

Once you've made your way to Bronte Road, head north up to Waterford Road which is just south of Speers Road. Several home owners have included music with their light displays.

Head over to Third Line and head north to 1387 Pineway Court which is off Pilgrims Way in the heart of Glen Abbey. Afterwards keep travelling north on Third Line to Pine Glen Road where you turn left and just a block in, you'll come to 2224 Stone Glen Crescent.

Next, head up to Dundas Street and travel east to Neyagawa and turn right and travel down to Valley Crest Circle where white lights and matching inflatable Santas grace the entire crescent. From there, you'll want to make your way to 2265 Munn's Avenue just west of Sixth Line.

Finally, make your way south on Sixth Line to 113 McCraney Street West where the Jackson family's 50,000 light Christmas installation timed with music would make even the Grinch smile.

