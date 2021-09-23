Town to offer free Indigenous film screenings

× Expand Town of Oakville Shot from KAYAK TO KLEMTU, one of the titles in Oakville's free, outdoor Indigenous film series

In advance of next week's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Town of Oakville is presenting a free, outdoor film series over the next two weekends at various locations. According to a press release, films in the program were selected "to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation."

While all tickets are free, they must be reserved in advance via the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts website. Screenings begin tonight, Thursday, Sept. 23, and run most nights until Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Town is inviting residents to come "watch Indigenous films, presented in association with Indigenous community leaders, Oakville Public Library and other community partners, and join in discussions about everyone’s shared responsibility to care for the Earth." The selected films "honour Indigenous culture and the contributions of Indigenous people."

Entry and activities begin at 6:30 p.m. each night, with the film presentations beginning at 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, September 23 at Bronte Athletic Park (Diamond), 2197 Lakeshore Road West

Friday, September 24 at Trafalgar Park Community Centre (Diamond), 133 Rebecca Street

Saturday, September 25 at Glen Abbey Community Centre (Diamond), 1415 Third Line

Sunday, September 26 at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, 325 Reynolds

Friday, October 1 at River Oaks Community Centre (Diamond), 2400 Sixth Line

Saturday, October 2 at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre (Diamond), 1051 Glenashton Drive

Sunday, October 3 at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Boulevard

× Expand Town of Oakville

"Together," said the Town, "with Indigenous community leaders, the town, Oakville Public Library, and partners, will be presenting outdoor films that discuss our shared responsibility to care for the Earth. These films honour Indigenous culture and the contributions Indigenous people have made to preserve the land we live on today."

For free tickets to the screenings, bookings are through the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts website. Tickets are required for all attendees.

In the event of rain, the screenings will take place at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre at 2301 Bridge Road. To attend rescheduled indoor screenings, a proof of vaccination is required for everyone age 12 and up. (Due to last night's heavy rainfall, tonight's opening show of Angry Inuk will be indoors.)

Come and enjoy a free evening of film and discussion about our shared journey towards Truth and Reconciliation. More information is available on the Town of Oakville website.