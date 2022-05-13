Twin Flames to offer free show at Oakville Centre tonight

× Expand Oakville Centre

A special concert is taking place at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts tonight, Friday, may 13, 2022: Indigenous folk artists Twin Flames take the stage at 8 p.m. for a free concert both live and over live stream.

Twin Flames combines the talents of husband and wife duo Chelsey June, metis (Algonquin Cree) from Ottawa, and Jaaji, Inuk and Mohawk from Nunavik, Quebec. Their work is made of what they describe as "sonic landscapes" spanning Canada and the Arctic, "honouring their ancestors through song in English, Inuttitut and French."

Having played more than 1,000 shows throughout Canada and several other countries, the duo has released three full-length albums since joining together, both professionally and as spouses.

Tonight's show will feature music from their most recent album, Omen, which they describe as "a creative and stunningly relevant project that touches on many of the social issues facing society today."

The duo was selected as artist-in-residence for the 2019 Folk Alliance International conference and partnered with UNESCO to write Human the official song to celebrate 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages. In the past, they've won four Canadian Folk Music Awards and their music video for "Broke Down Ski’tuuq" was the first Inuttitut video to be featured on Much Music.

Twin Flames began their tour earlier this week in Guelph; Oakville is the second stop of a six-city tour across southern Ontario this month.

Complimentary tickets both for the in-person show and for the live stream at home concert is available online through the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts box office.

You can see the music video for their song Human here: