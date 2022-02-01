Oakville Galleries presents Two Truths and a Lie

× Expand Toni Hafkenscheid, courtesy of Oakville Galleries Two Truths and a Lie at Oakville Galleries with work by Tanya Lukin Linklater, Valérie Blass, Olia Mischenko, and Spring Hurlbut.

Explore Oakville Galleries' current exhibition Two Truths and a Lie, featuring works of 18 innovative Canadian artists from its permanent collection, extended until May 14, 2022.

× Expand Toni Hafkenscheid. Courtesy of Oakville Galleries. Installation view of Two Truths and a Lie at Oakville Galleries of work by Liz Magor, Humidor (Brown) (installation view), 2007, polymerized gypsum, tobacco products, matches, gum.

The works included in Two Truths and a Lie speak to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth — personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being, building on the concept of the game.

Through diverse techniques and mediums, the artists probe at assumptions and broaden the limits of understanding, guiding us towards more expansive ways of seeing and being in relation.

Toni Hafkenscheid. Courtesy of Oakville Galleries. Installation view of Two Truths and a Lie at Oakville Galleries with work by Lisa Steele, Donna James, and Valérie Blass.

Two Truths and a Lie is drawn primarily from the permanent collection of Oakville Galleries and features works by:

Stephen Andrews

Valérie Blass

Colin Campbell

Stan Denniston

General Idea

Spring Hurlbut

Donna James

Micah Lexier

Tanya Lukin Linklater

Liz Magor

Olia Mishchenko,

Louise Noguchi

Sojourner Truth Parsons

David Rokeby

Lisa Steele

Derek Sullivan

Erdem Taşdelen

Jin-me Yoon

Visits must be booked in advance via the Oakville Galleries website. Visits are in 30-minute intervals for both Gairloch and Centennial galleries.