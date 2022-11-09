× Expand Michele Bogle Vegetable Lasagna Recipe

This favourite Italian pasta dish is referenced as far back as the Middle Ages when in 1282, lasagna was mentioned within a poem of the Memoriali Bolognesi, a registry for, among other things, poetry of Medieval Bologna.

The first recorded lasagna recipe can be found in the 14th-century cookbook Liber de Coquina, a paperback of Medieval recipes which garners an impressive value today of $180 on Amazon.

Generally filled with meat, this recipe is a refreshing, lighter take on the classic pie, including a very flavourful combination of vegetables, and made-from-scratch tomato sauce, layered within rows of ribbon pasta. This dish tastes even better on the second day.

This recipe uses produce found at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville. Roberts Farms and Alderbrook Farm & Apiary bring fresh-from-the-farm produce every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. The market hosts a variety of local makers and vendors.

This is the longest-running market of the season in the GTA, open through to the end of November.

Vegetable Lasagna Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 ½ hrs YIELDS 6 to 8

Equipment

9-inch springform pan, cutting board, cutting knife, aluminum foil, large saucepan, sieve, steamer, medium-sized bowl, measuring cup, large skillet, spatula, baking pan, cooling rack

Ingredients

1 doz romano tomatoes

2 tsp salt

1 tsp thyme

2 tsp oregano

1 bay leaf

5 large garlic cloves, minced

2 onions, diced

2 tsp freshly ground pepper

2 bell peppers, diced, yellow or orange

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 cups spinach

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

½ cup ricotta cheese

2 cups asiago cheese

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 egg

14 pieces lasagne noodles

Instructions

Step 1

Boil 3 cups of water in a large saucepan. Core the tomatoes and set them in the steamer for 3 minutes. If no steamer is available, use a colander that fits above the water atop the saucepan. Cover while steaming. Carefully remove the skin and press the meat of the vegetable through a sieve into a clean saucepan.

Step 2

On medium-low heat, add thyme, 1 teaspoon of salt, oregano, 2 garlic cloves, 1 tsp of ground pepper, and bay leaf and simmer while preparing the remaining vegetables.

Step 3

On medium-high heat, add 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 1 diced onion. Stir for 2 minutes until translucent. Add the carrots and bell peppers, then sauté mixture for an additional 3 minutes. Lower the heat, and cover for another 3 minutes until carrots are tender. Set aside.

Step 4

On medium-high heat, add 2 teaspoons of olive oil and 1 diced onion. Stir for 2 minutes until translucent. Incorporate 1 teaspoon of ground pepper, 1 teaspoon of salt, 3 minced garlic cloves, and sliced mushrooms. Sauté for 1 minute, lower the heat and introduce spinach, stirring only until the spinach has wilted. Remove from heat.

Step 5

Parboil pasta, drain and rinse with cold water. Preheat the oven to 350℉. Using the base of the springform as an outline, pre-cut 4 layers of pieces to fit the form.

Step 6

In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese, asiago cheese and egg.

Step 7

Assemble the lasagna in the closed springform by applying a base of a few tablespoons of tomato sauce, then noodles. Spread half of the cheese, half of the carrots and bell peppers evenly to the edges. Lay down another layer of noodles, half of the remaining tomato sauce and the mushroom mixture. Layer the last half of the carrots and bell peppers on noodles, tomato sauce less a few tablespoons, and the remaining cheese mixture.

With the last pieces of pasta, cover the pie, then moisten the pieces with reserved sauce. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and lightly cover with aluminum foil until the last 10 minutes of baking.

Step 8

Place the filled springform on an aluminum foil-lined baking pan and bake for 45 minutes until the top is golden. Let sit on a cooling rack for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the springform. Mindful that the metal base is still under the lasagna, cut it with a sharp knife and serve.