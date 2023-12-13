Visit Oakville names town's best hot chocolate on National Hot Cocoa Day

In honour of National Hot Cocoa Day today, Dec. 13, 2023, Visit Oakville and their recurring "Talk of the Town Awards" have announced the winners of their search for the best hot chocolate in Oakville.

The winner of this new Talk of the Town Award for Best Hot Chocolate goes to The Flavour Fox, a dessert shop located at Bronte's Waterfront.

"Whether you are a devoted hot chocolate connoisseur or a casual passerby, FlavourFox invites you to experience the magic firsthand," said Visit Oakville in their winner's announcement earlier today. "They are committed to using only the finest and highest-quality ingredients in crafting their hot chocolate."

FlavourFox has exclusively created a wide range of gourmet hot chocolate "made from real Belgium chocolate." Some of the many variety of flavours offered include:

Dark chocolate

Milk chocolate

White chocolate

Mint chocolate

Butterscotch

Peanut butter chocolate

Ruby chocolate

Vegan chocolate

Since 2016, Visit Oakville says, "this family favourite is the perfect place to grab a hot chocolate and cozy up in the café or in the summer months grab a cone of gelato, sorbet or Kawartha Ice Cream and enjoy the lakeshore sights in Bronte Village."

Four runners-up were also honoured for their hot chocolates:

BEST HOT CHOCOLATE TALK OF THE TOWN TOP 5:

The Flavour Fox is located at 2464 Lakeshore Road West, Unit 5, in Oakville. More information about the Talk of the Town Awards can be found online here.