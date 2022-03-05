Walk off the Earth private concert - win tickets

Participants of Taste of Oakville 2022 can enter for a chance to see a live performance from Walk Off The Earth through the event’s concert giveaway!

The Burlington band, Walk Off The Earth was established in 2006. Since then they built up a following of 4.1 million Youtube subscribers, been featured by Ellen DeGeneres and this year walked off with a Juno Award.

Taste of Oakville organizers will host a free live performance of Walk Off The Earth at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts featuring the Canadian indie-pop band on March 31, 2022.

Those who enter the concert giveaway will have a chance to win two tickets to see the band perform. Anyone who visits a restaurant participating in Taste of Oakville and orders from their unique Taste menu can enter the contest by uploading their receipt on the contest page.

Taste of Oakville is on now until March 10, 2022, and features 35 restaurants across all of Oakville with unique two- and three-course prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus.