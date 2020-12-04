Walking tour of Old Oakville's historic homes

The Oakville Historical Society was founded in 1953 by Hazel Chisholm Mathews. The main purpose of this organization is to discover and preserve the heritage in the Town of Oakville and educate residents on the history.

Nicole Kolodziej

The Oakville Historical Society offers a variety of tours around Oakville. Some can be done with a guide leading the walkers around and explaining the towns history. Others can be done solo, with the help of a planned map from their website.

One interesting tour they offer is a self-guided tour of Old Oakville. This tour consists of a lovely walk around downtown exploring the different historical landmarks. The tour begins at the Oakville Historical Society and ends right back at the Oakville Historical Society. It takes place between Robinson Street and Lake Ontario, south of Lakeshore Road.

× 1 of 3 Expand Nicole Kolodziej × 2 of 3 Expand Nicole Kolodziej × 3 of 3 Expand Nicole Kolodziej Prev Next

Currently the homes have subtle Christmas decorations, with wreaths, bows, and garland, excluding Christmas lights. A unique home on this tour is the Merrick Thomas home. Most of the homes on this walk are huge with similar exteriors. However, this home is smaller than the rest, and resembles a cabin more than a house.

This tour comes with a map and a $5.00 booklet which explains the history behind the old homes. It is recommended you purchase this booklet to learn about the people who built these historical homes and who lived in them, while enjoying the beauty of the buildings.

With nothing else to do right now, going out into nature and learning about the town you live in can be greatly fulfilling. The homes on this walk are beautifully built and preserved right beside Lake Ontario. This walk can also create opportunities for gorgeous photos and wonderful memories. This an easy walk taking about hour to complete.

Get involved with your community and plan a trip to Old Oakville. Set aside some time during the day to take this tour and enjoy learning about the history of your town. You can park your car at the Oakville Historical Society’s parking lot, or on the street across from it.

Visit the Oakville Historical Society’s website to print out a map of the tour and send them an email or fill out a form to order your copy of the booklet.