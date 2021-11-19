What's happening for Christmas in Oakville

Looking for the perfect way to kick off the holiday season? Make Oakville News your up-to-date source for all of your holiday season events!

From live theatre, dance, music, holiday markets, to Santa sightings, there is something happening this Christmas for everyone.

Theatre

Home for Christmas

Home for Christmas at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts - November 19-21

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts has partnered with West End Studio Theatre to bring you this endearing story of siblings who reunite at the family home for Christmas.

Note that seating is available at full capacity. Tickets are $20 in-person. For those not yet comfortable with attending indoors, live streaming of the performance is available for $15. Check The Oakville Centre for the Performing Artswebsite for full details.

Performances times -

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7 pm

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2 pm and 7 pm

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2 pm

The Nutcracker

Enjoy the elaborate production by Oakville School of Classical Ballet of The Nutcracker, at The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts - November 27 & 28 - Regular seating is $40

Return for a timeless 40 year old tradition, and bring the family!

Performance times -

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm

Music

Let the Magic Begin at The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts - Friday, December 10, 2021 - 7:30 pm - $30 regular seating

A night of song and dance, presented by Grace Academy of Dance & Performing Arts as well as Spurrell Singing Studio.

Oakville Symphony presents the 18th Annual Family Christmas Concert - Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 3 pm to 4 pm. Live streaming available. $32 regular seating, $16 for children 12 and under, $28 seniors. Go to The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts for more information.

Canadian television, film and stage actor R. H. Thomson performs a solo rendition of the classic, A Christmas Carol at The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts - Wednesday, December 15, 2021 -8 pm - $15

Holiday Markets

Bronte Christmas Market - December 3 & 4 Admission $5 at the door.

Meeting House - Friday, December 3 - 6 pm to 9:30 pm, Saturday, December 4 - 9 am to 5 pm

Holiday Make and Take & Marketplace - Sunday, November 21, 2021 1-3 pm

You are invited to a festive event where you will make self-care themed DIY gifts. Registration required.

Linda Ljucovic - 116 Waldie Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6G4

Oakville Handmade Christmas Market - Sunday, November 28, 2021 - online

- artists, photographers, musicians, craftsman, writers and designers on display

Santa Sighting

Oakville Santa Claus Parade - Saturday, November 27, 2021

Santa Photos at Oakville Place - November 25 & 27, December 4, 12 & 20

27th Annual Kerr Village Tree Lighting Ceremony - December 3 & 4

Moved to a new location - Westwood Park

-Pop Up Market, live entertainment, Santa with his elves, and more! Registration required

Sensory Friendly Event - Sunday, December 5, 2021 Oakville Place

People with special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with Santa. A complimentary ticket is available on Eventbrite - ONE TICKET per group/family. Appointment required.

Events

Oakville Museum Christmas Tour - Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 1:30 - 2:30 pm - $6.10

Tour of the Erchless Estate. For 18+. Registration online is required. Please note that climbing stairs is involved.