Where creativity meets nature's beauty

× Expand Sabine Frisch

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of art and creativity because Bronte is going all out with its fantastic event - Art in the Park Oakville.

Located by the shores of Lake Ontario at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, this one-day outdoor fine art show and sale is celebrating its 57th year on Monday, Aug. 7, and it's going to be an experience you won't want to miss. It's going to be a feast for the senses, so mark your calendars and get ready for an art adventure!

Since its humble beginnings in 1965, Art in the Park Oakville has been attracting talented artists from all over Ontario, Canada, and beyond. Prepare to be amazed as you explore the vast array of media on display, including painting, drawing, photography, pottery, jewelry, fibre arts, sculpture, woodwork, glasswork, and even digital art. It's a visual wonderland where you and your family can revel in the joys of creativity. Watch mesmerizing live demonstrations, participate in hands-on activities, and discover unique treasures that make perfect gifts or cherished keepsakes, from breathtaking sculptures to one-of-a-kind coffee mugs and dazzling jewelry to captivating paintings. There's something for everyone.

What sets Art in the Park Oakville apart is the opportunity for visitors to engage directly with the artists themselves. Imagine striking up a conversation with a painter about their technique, delving into the inspirations of a sculptor, or unravelling the vision behind a photographer's lens. These interactions bring art to life, deepening your appreciation for the artist's work and creating a connection between you and their creative process. Prepare to be inspired as you witness the passion that fuels their artistic endeavours. Who knows, you might even commission a personalized masterpiece that will forever hold a special place in your heart. At Art in the Park Oakville, art isn't just something you observe—it's an experience that leaves a lasting impact.

Some of these talented artists have been returning to Art in the Park Oakville for over a decade, eagerly awaiting the chance to engage with visitors and guests. Their dedication and passion are what make this event truly extraordinary. From humble beginnings as a fishing village on the shores of Lake Ontario, Bronte has transformed into a vibrant hub of artistic expression and creativity. Art in the Park Oakville stands as a testament to this evolution, welcoming artists from all backgrounds and showcasing the ever-newer and more captivating forms of art that emerge.

Art in the Park Oakville is a family-friendly event that promises something for everyone, regardless of age or artistic knowledge.

Take a break and relax in one of our rest areas, where you can recharge while enjoying a beverage or snack from our food trucks and beer garden. Even if you think you know nothing about art, prepare to have your mind blown and your heart touched by the incredible range of artistic expression on display. You'll leave with a newfound appreciation for all forms of art and quite possibly a new favourite artist to follow.

Join us at Art in the Park Oakville on Monday, Aug. 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the scenic Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park in Oakville. Admission is only $5.00 (cash only) for adults, and the proceeds support the programs of the Oakville Art Society, a charitable organization dedicated to promoting art and supporting artists. This is a family-friendly event, so bring the whole gang, including your furry friends!

For more information, call the Oakville Art Society at 905-827-5711 or email artintheparkoakville@gmail.com and info@oakvilleartsociety.com. Art in the Park Oakville is your ticket to a day filled with art, creativity, and unforgettable experiences. Don't miss out on this incredible event—it's time to let your imagination run wild in Bronte's artistic wonderland!