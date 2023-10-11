World of Threads Festival showcases international fiber art

× Expand Leisa Rich, Howe Island, Ontario My Dearest Deer A slice of Rich's 'My Dearest Deer' which combines new, repurposed, vintage fabrics and dye

The World of Threads Festival exhibition in Oakville has opened its doors to the public, showcasing an impressive collection of fibre art from around the globe.

Curators Dawne Rudman and Gareth Bate have carefully selected 426 works from 115 artists representing 15 different countries.

This year's exhibition, held at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre in Bronte, features a diverse range of textile art, with a particular focus on abstracted natural elements.

The festival has attracted artists from as far away as South Korea, Uruguay, Finland, Israel, and India. With a selection process that involved combing through thousands of images, Rudman and Bate have curated a truly international collection. From large wall art to intricate sculptures, the exhibition offers a feast for the eyes in every corner of the QE Park's exhibition spaces.

The concept for the festival originated from a successful single fibre arts exhibit back in 1994. Since then, it has evolved into a highly anticipated festival that attracts both local and international artists.

In 2009, the organizers made a conscious effort to expand their reach and appeal to artists from around the world. The result is a celebration of diversity and cultural exchange through the medium of textiles.

The World of Threads Festival exhibition is open to the public free of charge, inviting visitors to explore the captivating world of fibre art.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, December 17, offering ample opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the beauty and creativity on display. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For those eager to learn more about the artists and their works, the opening reception will take place on Saturday, October 14, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Interested in purchasing

A number of works of art are available for sale. More information is available at the reception desk.