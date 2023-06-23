× Expand Zoelicious Dongning Lin and Zoe Chen, owners of Zoelicious in Oakville

Cantonese cuisine originated in the Guangdong Province of China. The methods demonstrated and ingredients used are the epitome of sustainable cooking. The focus is on choosing nutritious, affordable foods and healthy cooking methods while minimizing food waste.

Situated on the sea and only a stone's throw away from Hong Kong, almost every type of product imaginable passes through Guangzhou daily. Besides pork, beef and chicken, Cantonese cuisine incorporates almost all edible meats, including offal, chicken feet, duck's tongue, frog legs, snakes and snails. Cantonese chefs ensure that every part of an animal is utilized.

The genesis of this food culture and its traditions date back as far as 2,000 years ago, during the early Han Dynasty. To date, Cantonese is the most widely served Chinese cuisine globally.

Oakville residents Zoe Chen and her husband, Dongning Lin, have dreamt of opening a restaurant for as long as they can remember. Dongning has been in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years.

On April 29, nestled in a lovely new neighbourhood on Burnhamthorpe Road just west of Trafalgar Road in Oakville, the couple's dreams were realized when Zoelicious opened its doors for business.

"Oakville has always been a special place for us to live. We wanted to bring our authentic Cantonese food to our community, "Zoe shares.

Though a cozy little space for 20 to dine in, this family-run business is already buzzing with online reviews about the flavours, service, and customer experience. Take-out is available. Look for delivery with Doordash and Uber Eats options soon on the website.

Dongning creates the recipes and prepares the dishes while Zoe busily manages the operation.

Zoe's approach to customer relations is driven by her sense of service that she'd like to receive and the food she'd like to enjoy. She has welcomed guest input for improvements to ensure good customer satisfaction.

Michele Bogle Deep-fried Taro Dumplings, General Tsao, Beef Fried Rice, Deep-fried Shrimp Dumplings and Steamed Bean Curd Rolls at Zoelicious in Oakville

The menu comprises classic Cantonese menu items traditionally enjoyed for morning tea.

Zoe explains, "In the Hong Kong and Guangdong Province of China, people wake up early to have tea, which includes dim sum.

"Servings of foods like chicken feet are traditional or commonly enjoyed. We wanted the food that we offer on the menu to be authentic."

The menu is small with good variety. Gongning prepares the food on his own. Items like buns, chicken feet, and dumplings are freshly made. No msg is added while preparing food.

The couple prefers to provide good quality dishes rather than many average-flavoured foods.

Michele Bogle Cream Puff at Zoelicious in Oakville

The deep-fried Taro Dumplings, at $4.99, are hearty balls of taro with the most flavourful surprise when you bite into one - chicken in a delicious reduction.

The $13.99 General Tsao Chicken tastes light, not chewy. Accompanied by a serving of fresh and tasty Beef Fried Rice for $11.99, it makes a perfect meal option.

There's always room for dessert. The fruit-topped $3.99 Cream Puff is flaky and jam-packed with freshly whipped cream. Other dessert options are available.

Zoe shares, "We hope that you'll come to Zoelicious and taste our dim sum and Chinese cuisine."