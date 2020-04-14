Oakville Dad fined $880 for Emergency Order Non-Compliance

This weekend I’m sure we all heard the unfortunate story of the Oakville resident and his sons who received a ticket under the Emergencies Management Act and Civil Protection Act.Let’s all remember: You and I were not there. Neither of us knows all of what happened. The reporter gave us one person’s side of that story.

In his side of this story, the gentleman who got the ticket says he got the ticket after seeking to debate the matter with the officer. However, I can tell you the gentleman was fined for refusing to obey an order under the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Municipal enforcement does first warn individuals that they must leave and only issues a ticket when they don’t comply. Municipal enforcement responded to over 300 incidents on the weekend and only issued 6 tickets for non-compliance so the vast majority of the public are complying with requests to leave.

The Premier ordered municipal parks and recreation areas closed (that includes even parking lots) and deputized municipal by-law officers to enforce the order with first a request and where anyone resists, then with fines. Mayors and Councils cannot overrule a Premier.

I’m sorry the gentleman got a ticket – Mayor Rob Burton

I’m sorry the gentleman got a ticket. The individual has 15 days to indicate he wants to dispute the Premier’s orders and there is a legal process for him to do so. A by-law officer and a mayor cannot ignore the Premier’s orders. The Premier is the boss.

The official Provincial word is, stay home, don’t go out for more than basic necessities, and if you go out for exercise, take a walk in your own neighborhood, stay at least 2 metres away from people you don’t live with, wash your hands a lot, and municipal parks and recreation facilities are closed (even their parking lots).

The medical authorities are advising the Premier that the virus can be caught from objects outdoors. The recorded daily global death numbers from COVID-19 (between 5,000 and 7,000 per day so far) are running many times the daily global death numbers from seasonal flu (between 800 and 1,700 per day, depending on the year).

The growth rate of this virus is very powerful. Consider the growth of US coronavirus deaths:

February 12th: 0 deaths

March 12th: 41 deaths

April 12th: 22,073 deaths

I am optimistic that if we all obey the Premier and listen to the medical experts we will turn the corner on this pandemic and get back to normal. Here in Halton, public cooperation has resulted in some of the lowest numbers in the GTA. The peak is expected later this month, sooner if everyone cooperates more.

Together, we can win the race against time to get the peak of the virus cases delayed long enough to expand our local healthcare capacity to handle what’s coming.

Please reach out anytime you need information or help, keep well, and stay safe.