Economic Task Force created for Oakville

Christine Davis is a Community Engagement and Communications Coordinator at Town of Oakville.

Mayor Rob Burton, along with the Oakville Economic Development office, Oakville Chamber of Commerce and Oakville Business Improvement Associations (Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville & Kerr Village) have formed an Economic Task Force in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

“We are in the early stages of the pandemic and as businesses and residents are already affected, our goal is to think ahead to the recovery and repair of our local economy while also providing immediate relief within our jurisdictions,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

The collaboration will aim to support a number of local relief actions for residents and businesses alike.

“We want everyone to know we are working together to provide support at this time,” said Oakville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Redden.

“We will do everything we can as we’re in this for the long-term,” said Mayor Burton.

A list of current resources available can be found at Oakville.ca and will be updated as new programs are released.

More information about the Economic Task Force will be available on the Town, Chamber and BIA websites as it is available.

Tags:

Bronte Village BIA, Covid 19, Downtown Oakville BIA, Drew Redden, Kerr Village BIA, March 20 2020, Mayor Rob Burton, Oakville Chamber of Commerce, Town of Oakville