Oakville Family Doctor pledges $200K for Food Relief

A local Oakville Family Physician wants to inspire and challenge others with her personal pledge of $200,000 in support of Food Relief efforts, a gift made to the Oakville Resiliency Fund.

But she doesn’t want to stop with just her contribution!

“During this exceptional time of need, I like many others in Oakville, are very fortunate to have more than my family needs. I hope my donation will help inspire others to consider making a commitment to The Oakville Resiliency Fund now,” stated the Anon Oakville Family Physician.

The Family Physician has chosen to work with the Oakville Community Foundation for several reasons – first to ensure the donations will go to where they are needed most and will be most impactful – food bank and food delivery programs across the community. Many local food based organizations are experiencing more than a 30% increase in demand for their services.

Food is the foundation to our health and well-being!

The other is The Foundation’s assurance that every dollar of her pledge will go directly to her preferred interest – front line agencies feeding our vulnerable neighbours.

“What is happening in the world right now is devastating and I cannot imagine anyone being hungry or not being able to feed their children during this crisis. My only ask is that this donation be used exclusively to pay for food or meals that people cannot otherwise afford,” says Anon Family Physician.

How Can You Help?

Make a donation – all contributions will help fill the gap – Donate here to the Oakville Resiliency Fund

