Oakville Film Festival & Insider Industry Event Move Online

The 7TH annual Oakville Film Festival will be moving to an online film festival (June 17-22) and Insider Industry Event (May 14-June 25) due to the COVID 19 pandemic and isolation measures and business closures mandated by the federal and provincial governments. The Oakville Film Festival is expected to return as a live festival event in June of 2021.

The live festival is one of the premiere cultural events in the community, attracting thousands of film goers to its June festival, monthly screening series, and other events which engage artists and filmmakers in Oakville, Canada, and around the world.

As all of us are doing our part to remain healthy and safe, we are still looking for ways to stay connected in our community, so this exciting online festival and free Virtual Industry Day events, remain true to the spirit of the intimate, community-driven Oakville Film Festival. The screenings include international, Canadian, local, and provincial premieres, with over 30 films, that you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch!

Tickets, as well as an all access pass, can be purchased for most of these events at offa.ca, and some films will be free to the public. To give back to our community, we are including a free family-friendly short film compilation, which will be accessible through our website. Tickets and other information will be online by 18th May, 2020.

Tickets will be available for OFFA online starting later this month, with festival screenings planned for six days over the original festival weekend, from June 17-22, 2020.

Insider Industry Event

The Insider Industry live two-day event, originally only available to festival participants and industry participants, is being re-imagined as a free series of eight online workshops/panels and Master Classes, open to our members, the public, and to the film and television industry, scheduled for Thursdays at 7 pm beginning 14th May.

More information will be available on the website in the coming days in an online festival FAQ page at www.offa.ca/online-festival-faq

About Oakville Festivals of Film & Art (OFFA)

Established in 2014, OFFA is a cultural not-for-profit that envisions a community of cultural and artistic diversity with the cinematic arts as a focal point and provides Oakville’s only independent film festival. For more information on OFFA Online , please visit OFFA.ca.

