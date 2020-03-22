Oakville Financial Assistance available during COVID-19

As times are uncertain, COVID-19 brings about much risk. Risk when you step outdoors, risk when you visit public spaces, risk when you refuse to take your vitamins.
Even Forbes highlights the importance of washing hands to prevent infection from COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.
Yet, there is a different kind of risk. A risk that also heavily relies on preparation, and is divided into worries that are within your control, and worries that are not. Your finances!
The town of Oakville has had many resources in place, and we hope to highlight some of the most important ones. In these uncertain times, financial knowledge can be your best asset.
Rebates, Deductions, Deferrals
The town of Oakville offers several different rebate, deferrals, and deductions. Any alleviation that you can take advantage of from senior citizen to registered charity can be found below. The town is also looking at additional property tax options for this period.
Remember, you can only apply for one (specifics here).
Older adults property tax deferral program – Full property tax deferral
- Available to property owners 65 years of age or older.
- The combined income of all persons residing in the property must be less than $50,900.
- The deferral will be payable once the owners are no longer eligible, or if the property is sold.
- Deferral is interest-free.
- Requires an annual renewal application to remain in the program.
- Subject to restrictions, check out the Region of Halton website for more detailed information.
“An early milestone of the National Strategy for Financial Literacy—Count me in, Canada was the publication of a strategy to enhance the financial literacy of current and future seniors.” -Seniors Financial Literacy Strategy outlined in Canadian Government Website
Older adults/disabled year-over-year property tax increase deferral
- Available for 65 years or older.
- Also available for anyone disabled.
- Eligibility for those with a combined household income of $50,900.
- Defer any year over year increase to your property tax.
- A lien will be registered against the property and the amount deferred will become payable upon the sale of the property.
- An annual renewal application is required to remain in the program.
- Other restrictions apply to this program.
- Applications and more detailed information can be found on the Region of Halton website, in the Documents and Downloads section.
Registered charity tax rebate – Annual Tax Rebate Program
- Available to charitable organizations that rent space in commercial, industrial or multi-tenanted properties in Oakville.
For more information on both programs, contact finance@oakville.ca.
Other rebates include:
- Commercial and Industrial vacancy rebate
- Vacant & Excess land subclass discounts
All rebates can be found here.
Oakville Hydro
Recognizing the economic uncertainty for our Oakvillians affected by the pandemic, Oakville Hydro is:
- Extending the provincial disconnection ban for residential and low-volume, small business customers until July 31, 2020.
- Suspending collection action until further notice.
- Offering Arrears Payment Arrangements in order to afford customers time to clear outstanding balances.
Other programs that Oakville Hyrdo provides includes:
- The Ontario Electricity Support Program.
- Affordability Fund and Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
- More, available on their website
Business Opportunities and Resources
“As a critical shortage of life-saving medical equipment looms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is calling on its manufacturers to re-tool their factories in a “war-like effort” to help fill demand.” – CTV News. Photo Courtesy of Unsplash
The business community plays a significant part in Oakville’s economy, and there are resources available for the business community. Top-of-mind ones are:
Halton Region Small Business Centre
Small Business Centre will deliver services remotely, providing access to:
- Resources
- Tools
- Templates
- Seminar registration
Town of Oakville
There are also a host of resources available to Canadians and the Province of Ontario that can be found here.
If you are a Canadian manufacturer, supplier, or business that can assist Canada in supplying products in suppor of Canada’s response to COVID-19, visit Invest Oakville online.
Tags:
Business, Charity, Covid 19, Deducations, Deferral Option, Digital, ecnomics, finance, Financial Resources, fun, Halton, March 22 2020, Oakville, rebate, Rebates, surgical