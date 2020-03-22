Oakville Financial Assistance available during COVID-19

Mashaal Effendi is a writer and new Torontonian, having started the new chapter of his life moving to Canada in Oakville.Mashaal has worked as a writer in film, television, theatre, advertising, communications, and even in speechwriting during his time as a Toastmaster.An avid reader, video game enthusiast, and musician ( who presently plays drums for a band called "The Downgrades"), Mashaal enjoys gathering experiences around Oakville, and is ecstatic to be on the team covering events that breathe life into the community.

As times are uncertain, COVID-19 brings about much risk. Risk when you step outdoors, risk when you visit public spaces, risk when you refuse to take your vitamins.

Yet, there is a different kind of risk. A risk that also heavily relies on preparation, and is divided into worries that are within your control, and worries that are not. Your finances!

The town of Oakville has had many resources in place, and we hope to highlight some of the most important ones. In these uncertain times, financial knowledge can be your best asset.

Rebates, Deductions, Deferrals

The town of Oakville offers several different rebate, deferrals, and deductions. Any alleviation that you can take advantage of from senior citizen to registered charity can be found below. The town is also looking at additional property tax options for this period.

Remember, you can only apply for one (specifics here).

Older adults property tax deferral program – Full property tax deferral

Available to property owners 65 years of age or older.

The combined income of all persons residing in the property must be less than $50,900.

The deferral will be payable once the owners are no longer eligible, or if the property is sold.

Deferral is interest-free.

Requires an annual renewal application to remain in the program.

Subject to restrictions, check out the Region of Halton website for more detailed information.

Older adults/disabled year-over-year property tax increase deferral

Available for 65 years or older.

Also available for anyone disabled.

Eligibility for those with a combined household income of $50,900.

Defer any year over year increase to your property tax.

A lien will be registered against the property and the amount deferred will become payable upon the sale of the property.

An annual renewal application is required to remain in the program.

Other restrictions apply to this program.

Applications and more detailed information can be found on the Region of Halton website, in the Documents and Downloads section.

Registered charity tax rebate – Annual Tax Rebate Program

Available to charitable organizations that rent space in commercial, industrial or multi-tenanted properties in Oakville.

For more information on both programs, contact finance@oakville.ca.

Other rebates include:

Commercial and Industrial vacancy rebate

Vacant & Excess land subclass discounts

All rebates can be found here.

Oakville Hydro

Recognizing the economic uncertainty for our Oakvillians affected by the pandemic, Oakville Hydro is:

Extending the provincial disconnection ban for residential and low-volume, small business customers until July 31, 2020.

Suspending collection action until further notice.

Offering Arrears Payment Arrangements in order to afford customers time to clear outstanding balances.

Other programs that Oakville Hyrdo provides includes:

The Ontario Electricity Support Program.

Affordability Fund and Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

More, available on their website

Business Opportunities and Resources

The business community plays a significant part in Oakville’s economy, and there are resources available for the business community. Top-of-mind ones are:

Halton Region Small Business Centre

Small Business Centre will deliver services remotely, providing access to:

Resources

Tools

Templates

Seminar registration

Town of Oakville

Digital Main Street Squad offers remote assistance to businesses looking to elevate digital presence and sell products online.

Announcements and service changes in response to COVID-19.

There are also a host of resources available to Canadians and the Province of Ontario that can be found here.

If you are a Canadian manufacturer, supplier, or business that can assist Canada in supplying products in suppor of Canada’s response to COVID-19, visit Invest Oakville online.



