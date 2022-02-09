40 million rapid tests available in Ontario for free

Oakville Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 rapid testing kit

Starting today, February 9, 2022, the province of Ontario is beginning an eight-week campaign to make tens of millions of free, personal rapid antigen tests available to members of the general public.

An announcement from the province says Ontario "will be distributing five million rapid tests each week for eight weeks through pharmacy and grocery locations across the province, as well as 500,000 each week through community partners in vulnerable communities."

From the same announcement, they say the tests were acquired "as a result of the province’s direct procurement," though no further description is listed.

Over 2,300 participating grocery and pharmacy locations will provide free rapid tests "while supplies last," with a limit of one box of five tests per household per visit.

An online list of participating retailers as well as information on how retail locations are distributing rapid test kits can be found here at Ontario.ca/rapidtest.

Currently, there are 31 locations in Oakville listed where free testing kits (of five tests each) are available, ranging from grocery stores to pharmacies. No specific information is available in the government database about policies for any one specific location.

Participating retailers will get additional supply from the province each week and, as the province says, "have the ability to determine how tests are distributed in order to best serve the community, including through appointment bookings, at checkout or through online orders."

Free rapid tests provided by the government "are intended for personal use." The province says they "can fine any businesses and individuals who may be in breach of the government's emergency order which prohibits charging unfair prices for necessary goods."

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said today, "Providing expanded access to testing for Ontarians will support the province’s cautious approach to easing public health measures. While testing is a critical component in our response to COVID-19, vaccination remains the best defence against the virus and its variants."

Anyone in Ontario who tests positive on a rapid antigen test is no longer required or encouraged to get a confirmatory PCR or rapid molecular test. As of December 31, 2021, if you test positive on a PCR, rapid molecular or a rapid antigen test, you must isolate and follow provincial isolation directions.

Dr. Moore continues, "Over the next few months, we need to continue following the public health measures that remain in place and vaccinate those who have yet to receive their doses to protect our communities and health care system capacity."

Ontario says, in total, "the province is making 44 million rapid tests available to the public for free over the coming weeks."

Eight weeks with five million tests distributed each week accounts for the first 40 million. No comment was offered on how exactly the remaining four million tests will be distributed, though it is likely the aforementioned "partners in vulnerable communities." Who those partners are or where they are was not addressed.

Ontario began its first campaign to give out free testing kits in mid-December 2021. Those tests were gone within days, and sometimes hours, with thousands of people trying to illegally re-sell them so people had access to rapid tests.

More information about these free tests is available online directly from the Province of Ontario.