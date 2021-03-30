65 and older - book your COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow

Starting Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born in or before 1956) can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are available in April.

"We are continuing to make good progress to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations through our community clinics and mobile teams,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “Our ability to keep vaccinating at this pace remains contingent on ongoing vaccine supply from the Federal and Provincial Governments."

"While the vaccine program progresses, our incredible public health team is also working tirelessly to quickly identify and manage COVID-19 cases to help keep our residents safe. In addition to getting your vaccine when it is your turn, please continue following all public health direction to protect yourself and others."

Halton Region continues to follow Provincial direction on prioritization and is reminding residents that Public Health does not have the authority to make any exceptions; only those who are eligible can book appointments.

The following groups are currently eligible for vaccination in Halton:

all Halton residents 65 and older (born in 1956 or earlier);

Indigenous adults (including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations) aged 55 years of age or older;

staff and essential caregivers from long-term care or retirement homes in Halton who have not received their first dose;

health care workers identified as highest priority, very high priority and high priority (providing direct, non-virtual care at least once a week) who live OR work in Halton; and

adults receiving chronic home care through a Local Health Integration Network or a home care agency.

"Although we have made significant progress in our vaccine rollout, we are seeing an increase in cases, particularly among variants of concern, and are firmly in a third wave of COVID-19,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

“While our quick and steady rollout of vaccines is critical, it is only one important way we can protect each other and stop COVID-19. As we approach the long weekend, I urge residents to remain vigilant and not gather with individuals outside of your household. Please continue to follow all public health measures including wearing a mask and physical distancing from anyone you do not live with even if you or others have been vaccinated."

Important information & instructions:

In addition to the groups that are currently eligible, on Wednesday March 31, Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born in 1956 or earlier) will also be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Halton's online booking system. While booking online is the fastest way to schedule an appointment, residents can also call 311 if they require booking support. Residents who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine are asked not to call 311 or visit the online booking system to ensure eligible residents have access.

Vaccinations are by appointment only (no walk-ins)

and must be booked through Halton Region's online system or through 311. Please do not contact clinics directly. Bookings for Halton residents are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be guided back to Halton's system. Residents who have already scheduled an appointment for vaccination through Halton Region can now verify their appointment details directly online, including appointment time, date and location.

Eligible residents can book appointments at any one of Halton's six COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics located in Burlington (including Joseph Brant Hospital), Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville (including Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital). Residents are reminded that parking is free at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital

for those with scheduled appointments at these clinics. Halton Region continues to offer transportation services to and from appointments for residents who require support, free of charge, including residents 65 years of age and older.

All appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

To maintain physical distancing and safety measures, please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment (not earlier) and remember to wear a non-medical mask.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.