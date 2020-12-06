65% of poll respondents say no to COVID-19 vaccine

From December 3rd to the 5th Oakville News conducted a poll asking the following question: When the COVID-19 vaccines become available will you be vaccinated?

There were three options:

Yes

No

Not Sure

The poll was posted on Oakville News Inc's social media feeds:

Twitter (@NewsInOakville) followed by 6,942 people and is open to anyone

Facebook Group (OakvilleNews.Org) which has 2,861 members and is private

When a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available will you be vaccinated? — Oakville News (@NewsInOakville) December 3, 2020

Twitter poll had 527 responses

Yes - 16.7%

No - 77%

Not sure - 6.3%

Facebook group poll had 121 responses

Yes - 77.7%

No - 9.9%

Not Sure - 12.4%

When the 648 responses were combined a total of 65% of people said they would not take the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available to them, 28% indicated they would, and 7% were not sure.

A Global Ipsos poll released at the end of November showed that 71% of people who responded indicated that they were nervous that the vaccine had been rushed through the approval process, but 52% would take the coronavirus vaccine.

There has been some discussion among law makers if the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory; however at this time no province has decided to make it mandatory. Currently, the only mandatory vaccination program is the Immunization of School Pupils Act; however even under the act there are religious and conscience clauses which allow for exemption.