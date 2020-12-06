daniel-schludi-mAGZNECMcUg-unsplash.jpg

65% of poll respondents say no to COVID-19 vaccine

What will you decide?

From December 3rd to the 5th Oakville News conducted a poll asking the following question: When the COVID-19 vaccines become available will you be vaccinated?

There were three options:

  • Yes
  • No
  • Not Sure 

The poll was posted on Oakville News Inc's social media feeds:

Twitter poll had 527 responses

  • Yes - 16.7%
  • No - 77%
  • Not sure - 6.3%

Facebook group poll had 121 responses

  • Yes - 77.7%
  • No - 9.9%
  • Not Sure - 12.4%

When the 648 responses were combined a total of 65% of people said they would not take the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available to them, 28% indicated they would, and 7% were not sure. 

Global Ipsos poll released at the end of November showed that 71% of people who responded indicated that they were nervous that the vaccine had been rushed through the approval process, but 52% would take the coronavirus vaccine.

There has been some discussion among law makers if the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory; however at this time no province has decided to make it mandatory.  Currently, the only mandatory vaccination program is the Immunization of School Pupils Act; however even under the act there are religious and conscience clauses which allow for exemption.  