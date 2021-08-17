7 drug overdoses including a fatality in Oakville in early Aug

The trend of drug overdoses, which spiked since the beginning of the pandemic, continues with seven suspected drug poisoning, including one death in our town in the first 11 days of Aug 2021. Halton Police confirmed that more than half involved Fentanyl. The ages of drug users ranged from the early 20s to the late 50s.

According to the Annual Report, 2020 of Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), the officers responded to 241 suspected drug poisonings last year. They didn't charge a single victim or bystander with possession at any of those incidents. Each frontline officer carries Naloxone (a life-saving medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose). The police saved 25 lives last year using this medication.

HRPS continues to encourage drug users to carry Naloxone, administer the drug slowly and reach out to 911 in case of emergency. The police also appreciate the role of the bystanders, who timely intervened with Naloxone or CPR.

Between Jan. to June 2021, HRPS responded to 168 suspected drug poisonings. The police shared that a third of victims who suffered an overdose in our region this year were by themselves when using the drug. Unfortunately, about one in five victims did not survive. In this light, HRPS urges people to know more about and use the Brave App. Victims at risk of overdose can connect with overdose responders through this app. It is not a substitute for calling 911 but gives human support and digital monitoring technology to guide in danger.

Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act

Many locals are not aware of Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA), which allows the police to take a "harm reduction approach to address drug overdose crisis in our region and encourage people to seek help. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides an exemption of charges of simple possession of a controlled substance and a myriad of other related charges for people who call 911 for themselves or another victim of an overdose, as well as anyone who is at the scene when emergency help arrives."

"We continue our efforts to increase awareness of the GSDOA, including frequent social media messaging, inclusion in our media releases, an Overdose Awareness webpage, and through ongoing work with stakeholders in the community," stated Constable Ryan Anderson of HRPS. He added that the officers have administered naloxone at more than 20 drug poisonings year-to-date and appreciated bystanders' promptness in calling the police for assistance.