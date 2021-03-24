On March 25, 70 years and older can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Starting Friday, March 26, Halton residents who are 70 years of age and older (born in or before 1951) can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are available in March and April.

“We are making great progress with our vaccination program and we are continuing to book and vaccinate eligible residents as quickly as possible,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “Our six vaccination clinics across Halton are running smoothly thanks to the commitment of Regional staff and our partners at Joseph Brant Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. We will keep moving forward with our program, dependent on vaccine supply from the Federal and Provincial governments.”

Halton’s six clinics are by appointment only and are located in Burlington (including Joseph Brant Hospital), Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre (including Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital). Additional locations will continue to be identified as required. Residents are reminded that appointments must be booked through Halton’s online booking system or if you require assistance call 311. Bookings for Halton’s clinics are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be redirected to Halton’s system.

“While we have made significant strides, it is important to remember that vaccine coverage is not yet widespread and we must continue to follow public health measures,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “COVID-19 can spread easily if we let it and our individual actions are critical to limiting transmission. Please continue to stay home as much as possible, limit trips to essential outings only, keep a distance and wear a mask around anyone you do not live with. As always, please stay home if you are not well, even if your symptoms are mild.”

Important information & instructions:

In addition to groups currently eligible, on Friday, March 26 , Halton residents who are 70 years of age and older (born in 1951 or earlier) will also be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Halton’s online booking system.

While booking online is the fastest way to schedule an appointment, residents can also call 311 if they require booking support. Residents who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine are asked to please not call 311 or visit the online booking system to ensure eligible residents have access.

Vaccinations are by appointment only (no walk-ins) and must be booked through Halton Region’s online system or through 311. Please do not contact clinics directly. Bookings for Halton residents are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be guided back to Halton’s system.

All appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

Halton Region continues to offer transportation services to and from appointments for residents who require support, free of charge. This includes residents 70 years of age and older. In Oakville this service is available thru Oakville Transit's Care-A-Van program.

To maintain physical distancing and safety measures, please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment (not earlier) and remember to wear a mask/face covering.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.