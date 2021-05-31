80+ can reschedule second dose appointments in Halton

Halton Region accelerates the rollout of second dose appointments, starting Wednesday, June 2. Residents 80 years of age and older can reschedule their second COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a shortened interval through the region's online booking system.

“We continue to make great progress and have already vaccinated over 60% of our community with the first dose. We have the capacity to increase what we are doing now and are ready to get more people vaccinated with first and second doses as we receive more vaccines,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

As vaccine supplies are confirmed, the region will announce when additional groups will be eligible to reschedule their second COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Halton Region asks residents to reach out to anyone 80 years of age or older who may require support rescheduling their appointment online, such as a family member, neighbour or friend. For residents requiring additional support with rescheduling, please call 31.

“Accelerating second doses for those 80 years of age and older will help to further prevent severe illness and provide greater protection to those most at risk in our community,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

“Thank you, everyone, for your patience, and I encourage each eligible resident to get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn. The more people we get vaccinated each and every day brings us closer to returning to normal.”

As the vaccine rollout progresses, Halton Region Public Health reminds all residents to continue to adhere to public health measures, regardless of vaccination status. This includes

Stay home as much as possible Go out for only essential reasons Avoiding social gatherings

When out in public for essential reasons (getting groceries or medicine, attending medical appointments or work) or enjoying outdoor activities and exercise, residents are reminded to wear a mask and keep a two-metre distance from anyone outside their households.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.