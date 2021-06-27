What you can do after being fully vaccinated?

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, provided guidance on what you can do after you've received your first dose and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada is Johnson & Johnson (J&J). However, in Oakville and Halton, the J&J vaccine is not available. Oakville residents have received either the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or AstraZeneca (AZ).

On June 27 COVID-19 Tracker indicates that 76.8% of eligible Canadians have received one dose, and just under 30% are fully vaccinated.

In Halton, anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination. As of Monday, June 28, anyone over 12 may receive their second vaccination, but there is a wait time between first and second doses. For mRNA vaccine recipients, their wait time between their first and second dose is 28 days, and for AZ, the wait time is eight weeks. However, the recommended time between first and second doses for AZ is 12 weeks. Also, currently, AZ vaccine availability is minimal, and therefore AZ vaccine recipients will be able to receive an mRNA vaccine.

What you can do after your first dose of a two-dose vaccine, which in Halton means everyone.

After four weeks or longer of receiving your first dose, your immune system will have started to build up your ability to resist being infected. However, one out of three people could still get infected if they are exposed to COVID-19, and of those, 20% who do get infected could develop severe illness. If you do become infected but show no symptoms, you can infect other people.

So what can you do? On June 30, Ontario moves into Step 2 of the official reopening, which means you will be able to do pretty much everything, but there will be capacity limits. However, restaurants and bars will still only be allowed to serve outside. Other businesses just such as movie theatres, casinos, arenas, will remain closed. You'll still need to wear a mask, socially distance, and maintain other public health recommendations.

Received your second vaccination - now what?

Two weeks after you have received your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, here is what Dr. Tam has indicated is safe. It is important to remember, Ontario's rules and regulations for re-opening the province will stay in effect.

You can consider getting close to others without wearing a mask, taking into account the risk level of others and the setting,

After travelling, you do not need to quarantine

If you are exposed to a person with COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine

Dr. Tam explained that COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective. After two weeks of receiving their second dose, it is expected that five percent of people who are exposed to COVID-19 will become infected. However, symptoms will likely be minor.