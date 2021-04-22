Halton's Mayors & Chair urge province to follow COVID-19 science advise

Halton’s Mayors and Regional Chair stand with the guidance provided by the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table for Ontario supporting sick pay, encouraging safe outdoor activities and accelerating vaccines for essential workers, among other measures to fight COVID-19.

Throughout this pandemic, Halton’s Mayors and Regional Chair have advocated for a targeted and evidence-based approach and believe that measures should target the sources of community spread.

On behalf of residents and businesses hanging on during these challenging times, we add our voices to the call from the Science Table to:

Permit only truly essential indoor workplaces to stay open and strictly enforce safety measures

Pay essential workers to stay home when they are sick, exposed or need time to get vaccinated

Accelerate vaccination of essential workers and those who live in hot spots

Encourage safe outdoor activities

The guidance from the Science Table is that being safe outdoors means allowing small groups of people from different households to meet outside with masking and two-metre distancing. It means keeping playgrounds open and encouraging safe outdoor activities.

While we continue to discourage large gatherings, small groups can be at the same amenity simultaneously as long as they are following the health guidelines.

In light of this advice, we ask the Province to review and reconsider the list of currently prohibited outdoor activities. As noted by the Science Table:

“Policies that discourage safe outdoor activity will not control COVID-19 and will disproportionately harm children and those who do not have access to their own green space, especially those living in crowded conditions.”

Regarding closing non-essential businesses, further financial support for workers must be in place if the government considers closing additional workplaces.

Yesterday’s comments regarding paid sick days by Labour Minister Monte McNaughton, Government House Leader Minister Paul Calandra, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, and Deputy Premier Christine Elliot are welcome. Still, they need to be backed up by urgent action and implementation, as well as a timeline. To avert a fourth wave and break this cycle of lockdowns and restrictions, the government needs to launch and fund a paid sick leave program in the coming days.

The Ministry of Labour should also have further resources and staff allocated to increase inspection blitzes and enforce safety measures. These blitzes should not be advertised or announced ahead of time, and they should target the facilities that have had multiple outbreaks ad employers that have not followed public health guidelines.

We need to focus on measures that work, backed by science and evidence, to get through this Third Wave and plan for recovery.

Sincerely,

Halton Regional Chair, Gary Carr Mayor

Marianne Meed Ward, City of Burlington

Mayor Rob Burton, Town of Oakville Mayor

Gordon Krantz, Town of Milton

Mayor Rick Bonnette, Town of Halton Hills