Halton confirms first case of B.1.1.7 variant in Oakville

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, Halton Regional Health confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the town of Oakville. The B.1.1.7 variant originated in the United Kingdom in late 2020, and is the most commonly known variant of concern.

The case was confirmed by Halton Region Public Health to be the B.1.1.7 variant to other media outlets and is the first confirmed case of any variant of concern in Oakville. While the first in Oakville, this the fifth case to be confirmed in Halton Region and one of three being reported just today.

The B.1.1.7 variant is a more contagious and possibly more severe variant of the SARS-CoV-2 disease (commonly known as COVID-19) that the World Health Organization (WHO) says is between 50-74% more transmissible than the original disease. It is not, however, more severe or lethal.

Research is still being conducted on testing for the B.1.1.7 variant and how current vaccines prevent against it, though WHO says the variant is as easily identified and vaccinated against.

According to Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, a variant of concern is any variant of a disease that "affects disease spread, severity, tests used to detect the virus or the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments." She released a video last week explaining what a variant of concern is and what measures can be taken to prevent them.

More information about COVID-19 in Halton and the reported variants of concern cases are available directly from the region's website.