Halton Regional Council repeals mask mandate

× Expand Pam Menegakis on Unsplash

Halton Regional Council has repealed its Regional Mask By-law. Beginning Monday, March 21, 2022, the by-law that has been in place since June 2020 will no longer require mask wearing throughout mask wearing in either the Town of Oakville or in Halton Region, with some limited exceptions.

The decision was made earlier today, Saturday, March 19, at a special regional council meeting that began at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

According to a statement from the Town of Oakville just minutes after the decision was made, "mask wearing is no longer required to enter any town facility."

There will be two primary exceptions: public areas within "the transit facility and on town buses" and at Halton Healthcare hospitals throughout the Region.

"While masking will no longer be mandatory," said the Town today, "it is important to remember that people will have different comfort levels with the lifting of various COVID-19 restrictions. The town supports residents and their choice to continue the personal protective practices that make them feel comfortable."

Officials from both Oakville and Halton Regional Council are encouraging residents to continue following public health guidance:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19, including getting your booster shot

Stay home if you are sick

Wash or sanitize your hands frequently

In a separate statement, Halton Healthcare has said even though the mask by-law is being repealed, wearing a mask and showing proof of vaccination will remain in place to visit their three hospitals in the region.

"As the provincial government proceeds with its plan to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate in many indoor settings on March 21, Halton Healthcare is reminding everyone that the provincial mask mandate will remain in place for higher risk settings including their three hospitals – Milton District Hospital, Georgetown Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital."

Provincial and regional regulations will also still require masks to be worn on Oakville Transit buses and within public areas of the transit facility until at least April 27, 2022.

"As our community transitions away from public health measures," re-affirms the town, "please remain kind, considerate and respectful of each other’s individual choices."

More to come on this developing story. Oakville's full statement is available online.