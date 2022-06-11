June 11, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: Ellis Don
Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, June 11, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. Two days ago, cumulative COVID-19 cases in Halton surpassed 50,000 people.
Oakville is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at Post Inn Village long-term care home; at the Willow Home part of the facility. While two other outbreaks have ended, three others at other retirement/LTC homes in Oakville continue.
There's a lot of positive news too: Both Oakville and Halton Region reported no deaths in the last week (for the first time this year.) Hospitalizations in Oakville and all Halton hospitals are down dramatically this week: between 60-85%, with OTMH going from 11 patients to only two.
As of today, June 11, Ontario has ended its mandatory mask rules on public transit and in most hospitals. Halton Healthcare says, even as the provincial rule ends, they will be keeping mask mandates in place for staff and visitors.
18 months into local vaccination efforts, a cumulative 13 million Ontarians have received at least their first dose of vaccine and provincially known active cases are down by 20% this week. Ontario is also currently reporting its lowest ICU occupancy in almost a year.
Another change is coming soon: the Ontario government's mandatory mask wearing rule in hospitals, long-term care and public transit is set to expire June 11, 2022.
While down in Halton and Ontario, active cases nationally have gone up this week. More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine, and a cumulative 60 million PCR COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Canada since the start of the pandemic. Global deaths near 6.3 million people.
Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.
**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.
Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 83% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 4, 2022.
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 9
- 16,595 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 64
- 107 deaths - no change
- 4 active outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 84% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.33 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 61% of the population has received three or more doses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 4, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 8 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 12
- 50,155 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 167
- 378 deaths - no change
- 6 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- As of today, June 11, Ontario has ended its mandatory mask rules on public transit and in most hospitals
- 18 months into local vaccination efforts, a cumulative 13 million Ontarians have received at least their first dose of vaccine
- Provincially known active cases have declined more than 20% this week; achieved every week in May 2022
- After last week's large increase in outbreaks, the total number province-wide is down 40% this week
- Ontario is currently reporting its lowest ICU occupancy in almost a year
- 86.47% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 3.5% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 13.00 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87.71% of total pop.)
- At least 12.20 million people are fully vaccinated (82.31% of total pop.)
- 8.17 million people have received a third dose (49.74% of total pop.)
- 33.37 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on June 11, 2022, as of the end of day yesterday.
Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 8,443 active cases - minus 778
- 536 people hospitalized - minus 135
- Over 1.31 million confirmed cases
- Over 1.29 million recovered cases
- 13,336 deaths - plus 51
- Over 1.30 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%
- 110 people in ICU - plus 3
- 51 people on ventilators - minus 2
- 164 active institutional outbreaks - minus 79
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- While down in Halton and Ontario, active cases nationally have gone up this week
- Some recovery numbers from western provinces were over reported last week, meaning this week's total recoveries are lower (but now accurate)
- More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine
- A cumulative 60 million PCR COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Canada since the start of the pandemic
- Saskatchewan has moved to only monthly updates now instead of daily
- Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 525 million, deaths approach 6.3 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 35.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.46% of total pop.)
- At least 31.40 million people are fully vaccinated (82.10% of total pop.)
- 85.51 million total doses administered - plus 270,000
- 18.69 million booster doses administered (48.87% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 4, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 294,677 active cases - plus 34,387
- 5,107 active hospitalizations - minus 495
- 3.84 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.51 million recoveries
- 40,963 deaths - plus 275
- Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 106.78 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 84.56 million cumulative cases - plus 850,000
- 1,003,803 deaths - plus 1,490
- 66.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 82.8% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 304.66 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 528.81 million cases to date - plus 3.35 million
- 6.29 million people have died worldwide
- At least 11.82 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 16.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
