June 11, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Ellis Don Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, June 11, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. Two days ago, cumulative COVID-19 cases in Halton surpassed 50,000 people.

Oakville is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at Post Inn Village long-term care home; at the Willow Home part of the facility. While two other outbreaks have ended, three others at other retirement/LTC homes in Oakville continue.

There's a lot of positive news too: Both Oakville and Halton Region reported no deaths in the last week (for the first time this year.) Hospitalizations in Oakville and all Halton hospitals are down dramatically this week: between 60-85%, with OTMH going from 11 patients to only two.

As of today, June 11, Ontario has ended its mandatory mask rules on public transit and in most hospitals. Halton Healthcare says, even as the provincial rule ends, they will be keeping mask mandates in place for staff and visitors.

18 months into local vaccination efforts, a cumulative 13 million Ontarians have received at least their first dose of vaccine and provincially known active cases are down by 20% this week. Ontario is also currently reporting its lowest ICU occupancy in almost a year.

Another change is coming soon: the Ontario government's mandatory mask wearing rule in hospitals, long-term care and public transit is set to expire June 11, 2022.

While down in Halton and Ontario, active cases nationally have gone up this week. More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine, and a cumulative 60 million PCR COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Canada since the start of the pandemic. Global deaths near 6.3 million people.

Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

83% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 4, 2022.

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 9

16,595 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 64

107 deaths - no change

4 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

84% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.33 million total vaccinations have been administered

61% of the population has received three or more doses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 4, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

8 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 12

50,155 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 167

378 deaths - no change

6 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

13.00 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87.71% of total pop.)

At least 12.20 million people are fully vaccinated (82.31% of total pop.)

8.17 million people have received a third dose (49.74% of total pop.)

33.37 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on June 11, 2022, as of the end of day yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

8,443 active cases - minus 778

536 people hospitalized - minus 135

Over 1.31 million confirmed cases

Over 1.29 million recovered cases

13,336 deaths - plus 51

Over 1.30 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

110 people in ICU - plus 3

51 people on ventilators - minus 2

164 active institutional outbreaks - minus 79

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

While down in Halton and Ontario, active cases nationally have gone up this week

Some recovery numbers from western provinces were over reported last week, meaning this week's total recoveries are lower (but now accurate)

More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine

A cumulative 60 million PCR COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Canada since the start of the pandemic

Saskatchewan has moved to only monthly updates now instead of daily

Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 525 million, deaths approach 6.3 million

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

35.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.46% of total pop.)

At least 31.40 million people are fully vaccinated (82.10% of total pop.)

85.51 million total doses administered - plus 270,000

18.69 million booster doses administered (48.87% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 4, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

294,677 active cases - plus 34,387

5,107 active hospitalizations - minus 495

3.84 million confirmed cases to date

3.51 million recoveries

40,963 deaths - plus 275

Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 106.78 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

84.56 million cumulative cases - plus 850,000

1,003,803 deaths - plus 1,490

66.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

82.8% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 304.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

528.81 million cases to date - plus 3.35 million

6.29 million people have died worldwide

At least 11.82 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 16.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: