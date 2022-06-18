June 18, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC on Unsplash
COVID-19 Status Update Oakville Ontario Halton
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, June 18, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. As of two days ago, Ontario has begun winding down their public reporting of some numbers, including the number of active institutional outbreaks.
But the number of outbreaks has gone down in Oakville: three local long-term care outbreaks have ended this week. Only one COVID-19 outbreak remains in Oakville; located at Post Inn Village long-term care home in the Willow Home facility.
Two more people died in Halton this week, but none in Oakville. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Halton surpassed 50,000 people last week. Local hospitalizations are slightly up, though, Halton Healthcare says, even as the provincial mandatory mask rule has ended, they will be keeping mask mandates in place for staff and visitors.
The United States has ended its COVID-19 testing requirement for incoming international air travel. Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Canada.
Active hospitalizations are down again, but by less than 10% from last week. Ontario is currently reporting its lowest ICU occupancy in almost a year. 18 months into local vaccination efforts, a cumulative 12.6 million Ontarians have received at least their first dose of vaccine.
More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine, and a cumulative 60 million PCR COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Canada since the start of the pandemic. Global cases surpass 535 million people.
Unsplash
**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.
Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Three long-term care outbreaks in Oakville have ended since this past Monday
- Only one COVID-19 outbreak remains in Oakville; located at Post Inn Village long-term care home in the Willow Home facility
- Two more people died in Halton this week, but none in Oakville
- Halton Healthcare says, even as the provincial rule ends, they will be keeping mask mandates in place
- Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Halton surpassed 50,000 people last week
- More than 96% of all doses administered in Halton in April and May were boosters (either a third or fourth dose)
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 84% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 11, 2022.
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 16,652 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 57
- 107 deaths - no change
- 1 active outbreak - minus 3
Status in Halton
- 84% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.34 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 61% of the population has received three or more doses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 11, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 9 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 50,312 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 157
- 380 deaths - plus 2
- 4 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has ended its mandatory mask rules on public transit and in most hospitals
- Beginning June 16, 2022, institutional outbreaks are no longer being publicly reported by the province of Ontario
- Active hospitalizations are down again, but by less than 10% from last week
- Ontario is currently reporting its lowest ICU occupancy in almost a year
- Provincially known active cases have declined more than 20% this week; achieved every week in May 2022
- 86.57% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 3.5% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.47% of total pop.)
- At least 12.21 million people are fully vaccinated (82.40% of total pop.)
- 8.65 million people have received a third dose (49.88% of total pop.)
- 33.53 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on June 18, 2022, as of the end of day yesterday.
Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 8,177 active cases - minus 266
- 491 people hospitalized - minus 45
- Over 1.31 million confirmed cases
- Over 1.29 million recovered cases
- 13,357 deaths - plus 21
- Over 1.30 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%
- 109 people in ICU - minus 1
- 45 people on ventilators - minus 6
- 121 active institutional outbreaks - minus 43
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant. Beginning June 16, 2022, institutional outbreaks are no longer being publicly reported by the province of Ontario.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases nationally have gone down for the second straight week
- More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine
- The United States has ended its COVID-19 testing requirement for incoming international air travel
- Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 535 million, deaths reach 6.3 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 35.73 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.64% of total pop.)
- At least 31.42 million people are fully vaccinated (82.16% of total pop.)
- 85.90 million total doses administered - plus 210,000
- 18.75 million booster doses administered (42.09% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 11, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 249,618 active cases - minus 14,276
- 3,400 active hospitalizations - minus 131
- 3.90 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.60 million recoveries
- 41,562 deaths - plus 197
- Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 106.78 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 85.92 million cumulative cases - plus 580,000
- 1,008,196 deaths - plus 1,834
- 66.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 82.8% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 304.66 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 535.86 million cases to date - plus 3.66 million
- 6.31 million people have died worldwide
- At least 11.82 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 16.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
Sources:
- Halton Region (and halton.ca/covid19)
- Halton Healthcare
- Joseph Brant Hospital
- HDSB COVID Advisory Page
- The Government of Ontario dashboard
- Public Health Ontario COVID-19 Data Tool
- Government of Canada
- COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Canada
- The U.S. Centre for Disease Control
- Our World in Data
- Johns Hopkins University Research Centre
- World Health Organization