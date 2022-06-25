June 25, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, June 25, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. While the number of new cases in Oakville has risen the last three weeks in a row, there's lots of good news too.

No COVID-19 outbreaks remain in Oakville, with the last one being resolved two days ago. No deaths were reported in Halton this week. Halton Healthcare says, even as the provincial mandatory mask rule has ended, they will be keeping mask mandates in place for staff and visitors.

Ontario is no longer public reporting some numbers, including the number of active institutional outbreaks. New vaccinations have come to a near stand-still in Ontario, and provincial government has not provided a timeline for when it might (if ever) return.

The United States has ended its COVID-19 testing requirement for incoming international air travel. Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Canada.

Active hospitalizations are down again, but by less than 10% from last week. Ontario is currently reporting its lowest ICU occupancy in almost a year. 18 months into local vaccination efforts, a cumulative 12.6 million Ontarians have received at least their first dose of vaccine.

More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine, and a cumulative 60 million PCR COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Canada since the start of the pandemic. Global cases surpass 535 million people.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

84% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 18, 2022.

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

16,713 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 61

107 deaths - no change

No active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

84% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.34 million total vaccinations have been administered

61% of the population has received three or more doses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 18, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

8 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

50,469 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 157

380 deaths - no change

3 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

As of June 16, 2022, institutional outbreaks are no longer being publicly reported by the province of Ontario

Ontario has ended its mandatory mask rules on public transit and in most hospitals

The province is reporting its lowest ICU occupancy in almost a year

86.57% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 3.5% from the provincial goal

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.47% of total pop.)

At least 12.21 million people are fully vaccinated (82.40% of total pop.)

8.65 million people have received a third dose (49.88% of total pop.)

33.53 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on June 16, 2022, as of the end of day yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

8,177 active cases - minus 266

491 people hospitalized - minus 45

Over 1.31 million confirmed cases

Over 1.29 million recovered cases

13,357 deaths - plus 21

Over 1.30 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

109 people in ICU - minus 1

45 people on ventilators - minus 6

121 active institutional outbreaks - minus 43

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant. Beginning June 16, 2022, institutional outbreaks are no longer being publicly reported by the province of Ontario.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases nationally have gone down for the second straight week

More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine

The United States has ended its COVID-19 testing requirement for incoming international air travel

Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 535 million, deaths reach 6.3 million

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

35.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.69% of total pop.)

At least 31.44 million people are fully vaccinated (82.20% of total pop.)

86,17 million total doses administered - plus 270,000

18.78 million booster doses administered (49.13% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 18, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

249,618 active cases - minus 14,276

3,302 active hospitalizations - minus 98

3.92 million confirmed cases to date

3.62 million recoveries

41,778 deaths - plus 216

Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 106.78 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

85.92 million cumulative cases - plus 580,000

1,008,196 deaths - plus 1,834

66.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

82.8% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 304.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

535.86 million cases to date - plus 3.66 million

6.31 million people have died worldwide

At least 11.82 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 16.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

