Masks mandatory in Oakville's condo's & apartments

The Halton Region is amending by-law 47-20 and one of the changes will make non-medical masks or face coverings mandatory in every condominium and apartment including Oakville. Regional Council decided this at their September 16, 2020 meeting.

By-law 47-20 came into effect in the Halton Region on July 22, 2020 making non-medical masks or face coverings required within enclosed public places. However, apartment and condominium common spaces are not necessarily considered public spaces, though they are enclosed spaces where physical distancing is not always possible.

Concerns about the by-law were received from residents, some of which were considered when amendments to the by-law were being proposed. The amended by-law will have a new definition for “enclosed common areas” which will include lobbies, elevators, laundry rooms, and mailrooms. The minimum age required to wear a mask will also change from three to five.

The amendments come as a measure to mitigate a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases across communities as the region enters stage three of reopening. The Halton Region website will be updated with an FAQ and media release on the amendments when more information is available.

To report an incident of noncompliance, contact the Halton Regional Police Service COVID19 Hotline: 905-825-4722.