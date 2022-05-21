May 21, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

OakvilleNews.Org
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, May 21, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. The biggest local COVID-19 story this week is that Halton Region has corrected a programming mistake that has been underreporting the percentage of vaccinated residents in Oakville and across Halton.
As a result, the publicly disclosed percent of those with two or more doses of vaccine has jumped 12% in the last week - now accurately saying 84% of everyone in Halton has two or more doses. Oakville, however, remains 1-2% behind the regional average.
Active cases continue going down both locally in Oakville and throughout Halton, and while hospitalizations are down in Oakville, there is an increase regionally. A new Oakville outbreak opened early this week at Amica Bronte Harbour retirement home.
Unfortunately, new deaths are still being reported at a similar rate to spring 2020. Seven more people died from COVID-19 in Halton this week; two were in Oakville. Those dying, especially among the unvaccinated, are continuing to post high numbers.
Provincially known active cases dropped by 20% for the second week in a row. COVID-19 and pandemic recovery will be a continued discussion topic as campaigning for the June 2 provincial election is now less than two weeks away.
Canada's cumulative total deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 40,000 people this week. Unlike locally and in Ontario, active cases are still rising across Canada. The United States, 28 months into the pandemic, reports the country's cumulative deaths have passed one million people - the highest death count in the world.
Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.
**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.
Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region has corrected a programming mistake on their online COVID-19 dashboard that has been underreporting the percentage of vaccinated residents for several weeks
- Seven more people died from COVID-19 in Halton this week; two were in Oakville
- A new outbreak has opened in Oakville at Amica Bronte Harbour retirement home
- More than 95% of all doses administered in Halton in the last six weeks were boosters (either a third or fourth dose)
- Even with this week's corrections by Halton region staff on their website, the newly vaccinated population percentage remains at a stand-still
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 83% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 14, 2022.
- 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 16,359 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 134
- 106 deaths - plus 2
- 2 active outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 84% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.32 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 60% of the population has received three or more doses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 14, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 20 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 49,519 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 353
- 372 deaths - plus 7
- 7 active outbreaks - minus 1
Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Provincially known active cases have dropped by 20% or more for the second week in a row
- Hospitalizations, after months of increasing due to new variant spikes, are finally starting to come down
- There was also a noticeable drop in ICU patients this week, though an increase of those on ventilators
- The Ontario government extended mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit until at least June 11, 2022
- Cumulative deaths in Ontario surpassed 13,000 total
- 86.31% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 4% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.82 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.47% of total pop.)
- At least 12.19 million people are fully vaccinated (82.21% of total pop.)
- 8.14 million people have received a third dose (49.57% of total pop.)
- 33.15 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on May 20, 2022, as of the end of May 19.
Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 15,873 active cases - minus 4,584
- 1,116 people hospitalized - minus 237
- Over 1.29 million confirmed cases
- Over 1.26 million recovered cases
- 13,159 deaths - plus 107
- Over 1.27 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.3%
- 160 people in ICU - minus 15
- 80 people on ventilators - plus 9
- 223 active institutional outbreaks - minus 193
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's cumulative total deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 40,000 people
- Unlike locally and in Ontario, active cases are still rising across Canada
- In better news, active hospitalizations are going way down across the country, droppingby more than 1,000 cases in the last seven days
- The United States, 28 months into the pandemic, reports the country's cumulative deaths have passed one million people - the highest in the world
- Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 520 million, deaths exceed 6.2 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 34.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.96% of total pop.)
- At least 31.35 million people are fully vaccinated (81.98% of total pop.)
- 84.95 million total doses administered - plus 240,000
- 18.61 million booster doses administered (48.66% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 14, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 281,050 active cases - plus 3,918
- 5,602 active hospitalizations - minus 1,153
- 3.80 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.48 million recoveries
- 40,217 deaths - plus 270
- Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 105.29 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 83.08 million cumulative cases
- 1,000,518 deaths - plus 5,495
- 66.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 82.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 303.37 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 521.92 million cases to date - plus 4.28 million
- 6.27 million people have died worldwide
- At least 11.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 15.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
