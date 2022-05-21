May 21, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Region Building

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, May 21, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. The biggest local COVID-19 story this week is that Halton Region has corrected a programming mistake that has been underreporting the percentage of vaccinated residents in Oakville and across Halton.

As a result, the publicly disclosed percent of those with two or more doses of vaccine has jumped 12% in the last week - now accurately saying 84% of everyone in Halton has two or more doses. Oakville, however, remains 1-2% behind the regional average.

Active cases continue going down both locally in Oakville and throughout Halton, and while hospitalizations are down in Oakville, there is an increase regionally. A new Oakville outbreak opened early this week at Amica Bronte Harbour retirement home.

Unfortunately, new deaths are still being reported at a similar rate to spring 2020. Seven more people died from COVID-19 in Halton this week; two were in Oakville. Those dying, especially among the unvaccinated, are continuing to post high numbers.

Provincially known active cases dropped by 20% for the second week in a row. COVID-19 and pandemic recovery will be a continued discussion topic as campaigning for the June 2 provincial election is now less than two weeks away.

Canada's cumulative total deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 40,000 people this week. Unlike locally and in Ontario, active cases are still rising across Canada. The United States, 28 months into the pandemic, reports the country's cumulative deaths have passed one million people - the highest death count in the world.

Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region has corrected a programming mistake on their online COVID-19 dashboard that has been underreporting the percentage of vaccinated residents for several weeks

Seven more people died from COVID-19 in Halton this week; two were in Oakville

A new outbreak has opened in Oakville at Amica Bronte Harbour retirement home

More than 95% of all doses administered in Halton in the last six weeks were boosters (either a third or fourth dose)

Even with this week's corrections by Halton region staff on their website, the newly vaccinated population percentage remains at a stand-still

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

83% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 14, 2022.

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

16,359 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 134

106 deaths - plus 2

2 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

84% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.32 million total vaccinations have been administered

60% of the population has received three or more doses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 14, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

20 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

49,519 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 353

372 deaths - plus 7

7 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.82 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.47% of total pop.)

At least 12.19 million people are fully vaccinated (82.21% of total pop.)

8.14 million people have received a third dose (49.57% of total pop.)

33.15 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on May 20, 2022, as of the end of May 19.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

15,873 active cases - minus 4,584

1,116 people hospitalized - minus 237

Over 1.29 million confirmed cases

Over 1.26 million recovered cases

13,159 deaths - plus 107

Over 1.27 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.3%

160 people in ICU - minus 15

80 people on ventilators - plus 9

223 active institutional outbreaks - minus 193

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's cumulative total deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 40,000 people

Unlike locally and in Ontario, active cases are still rising across Canada

In better news, active hospitalizations are going way down across the country, droppingby more than 1,000 cases in the last seven days

The United States, 28 months into the pandemic, reports the country's cumulative deaths have passed one million people - the highest in the world

Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 520 million, deaths exceed 6.2 million

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

34.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.96% of total pop.)

At least 31.35 million people are fully vaccinated (81.98% of total pop.)

84.95 million total doses administered - plus 240,000

18.61 million booster doses administered (48.66% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 14, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

281,050 active cases - plus 3,918

5,602 active hospitalizations - minus 1,153

3.80 million confirmed cases to date

3.48 million recoveries

40,217 deaths - plus 270

Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 105.29 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

83.08 million cumulative cases

1,000,518 deaths - plus 5,495

66.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated

82.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 303.37 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

521.92 million cases to date - plus 4.28 million

6.27 million people have died worldwide

At least 11.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 15.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

