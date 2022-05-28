May 28, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Janet Bedford
OTMH - Patient Room
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, May 28, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. Oakville is reporting three new COVID-19 outbreaks that have opened since Wednesday:
- One beginning May 25 at Palermo Village retirement home
- One at an unnamed long-term care home beginning May 26
- May 26 also reported a new outbreak at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital's 3 North Unit 1
But there is a lot of good news, with metrics across Oakville and Halton moving in the right direction: The number of new, known daily cases is going down locally, and Oakville reported only one death this week. Hospitalizations are down across Halton.
As Oakville News reported last week, Halton Region has corrected a programming mistake that was underreporting the percentage of vaccinated residents in Oakville and across Halton. As a result, the publicly disclosed percent now accurately saying 84% of everyone in Halton has two or more doses. Oakville, however, remains 1-2% behind the regional average.
Provincially known active cases have declined more than 25% this week; the largest drop in cases of 2022 so far. COVID-19 and pandemic recovery are on voter's minds with this week's upcoming provincial election. The Ontario government's mandatory mask wearing rule in hospitals, long-term care and public transit is set to expire June 11, 2022.
More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine. Canada's cumulative total deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 40,000 people this week. The United States, 28 months into the pandemic, reports the country's cumulative deaths have passed one million people - the highest death count in the world.
Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.
**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.
Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Three more people died from COVID-19 in Halton this week; one was in Oakville
- More than 95% of all doses administered in Halton in the last six weeks were boosters (either a third or fourth dose)
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 83% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 21, 2022.
- 9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 16,459 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 100
- 107 deaths - plus 1
- 5 active outbreaks - plus 3
Status in Halton
- 84% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.33 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 60% of the population has received three or more doses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 21, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 16 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 4
- 49,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 260
- 375 deaths - plus 3
- 11 active outbreaks - plus 4
Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Provincially known active cases have declined more than 25% this week; the largest drop in cases of 2022 so far
- The Ontario government's mandatory mask wearing rule in hospitals, long-term care and public transit is set to expire June 11, 2022
- Hospitalizations, after months of increasing due to new variant spikes, are finally starting to come down
- There was also a noticeable drop in ICU patients this week, though the number of outbreaks increased after going down all May
- 86.41% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 4% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.91 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87.10% of total pop.)
- At least 12.19 million people are fully vaccinated (82.26% of total pop.)
- 8.16 million people have received a third dose (49.65% of total pop.)
- 33.26 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on May 28, 2022, as of the end of day yesterday.
Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 11,585 active cases - minus 4,288
- 1,948 people hospitalized - minus 165
- Over 1.30 million confirmed cases
- Over 1.27 million recovered cases
- 13,223 deaths - plus 74
- Over 1.29 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%
- 144 people in ICU - minus 16
- 69 people on ventilators - minus 11
- 243 active institutional outbreaks - plus 20
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- More than 35 million Canadians have now received at least their first dose of vaccine
- Canada's cumulative total deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 40,000 people
- In better news, active hospitalizations are going way down across the country, dropping by almost 500 cases in the last seven days
- The United States, 28 months into the pandemic, reports the country's cumulative deaths have passed one million people - the highest in the world
- Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 525 million, deaths approach 6.3 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 35.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.22% of total pop.)
- At least 31.37 million people are fully vaccinated (82.03% of total pop.)
- 85.24 million total doses administered - plus 290,000
- 18.65 million booster doses administered (48.76% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 21, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 260,290 active cases - minus 20,760
- 5,107 active hospitalizations - minus 495
- 3.82 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.52 million recoveries
- 40,686 deaths - plus 469
- Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 106.78 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 83.71 million cumulative cases
- 1,001,313 deaths - plus 795
- 66.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 82.7% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 304.66 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 525.46 million cases to date - plus 4.54 million
- 6.28 million people have died worldwide
- At least 11.82 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 16.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
