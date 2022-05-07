May 7, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, May 7, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week.

Six more people in Halton died this week from COVID-19, including two in the town of Oakville. The cumulative number of deaths in Oakville is now above 100 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital declared a new outbreak that began earlier this week and cases at OTMH continue rising. Even as Oakville has two new outbreaks in town, the number of active outbreaks and hospitalizations in Halton has gone down.

More than 95% of vaccinations now happening in Halton are boosters. Unless there is a dramatic increase of new people getting vaccinated, neither Oakville or Halton will never reach the provincial target of 90% immunization across the eligible population. (Oakville is currently at 86% fully vaccinated for those eligible.)

Ontario's known active cases have decreased for the third week in a row; the total province-wide is now below 25,000. The rate of active hospitalizations and deaths, however, are mostly unchanged, with decreases below 1% of last week's totals.

The Ontario government is extending mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit until at least June 11, 2022. COVID-19 and pandemic recovery will be a continued discussion topic as campaigning for the June 2 provincial election is now underway. Active cases are higher across Canada.

Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Two more people died in Oakville this week, as did six total in all of Halton

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital are still rising amid a new outbreak that began earlier this week

The number of hospitalizations and outbreaks across Halton has gone down

More than 95% of all doses administered in Halton in April 2022 were boosters (either a third or fourth dose)

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

71% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2022.

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

16,055 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 151

102 deaths - plus 2

4 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

74% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.31 million total vaccinations have been administered

50% of the population has received three or more doses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

31 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 10

48,721 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 471

362 deaths - plus 6

11 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

13.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (89.54% of total pop.)

At least 12.17 million people are fully vaccinated (82.10% of total pop.)

7.43 million people have received a third dose (49.36% of total pop.)

32.86 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on May 7, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

24,708 active cases - minus 5,662

1,662 people hospitalized - minus 14

Over 1.27 million confirmed cases

Over 1.23 million recovered cases

12,962 deaths - plus 141

Over 1.24 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.8%

204 people in ICU - minus 5

92 people on ventilators - plus 3

469 active institutional outbreaks - minus 38

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

34.48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87.09% of total pop.)

At least 31.32 million people are fully vaccinated (81.91% of total pop.)

84.35 million total doses administered - plus 510,000

18.54 million booster doses administered (48.47% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

273,513 active cases - plus 37,232

6,755 active hospitalizations - plus 13

3.76 million confirmed cases to date

3.45 million recoveries

39,654 deaths - plus 426

Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 103.97 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

81.67 million cumulative cases

995,023 deaths - plus 3,993

66.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated

82.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 302.71 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

513.95 million cases to date - plus 3.68 million

6.24 million people have died worldwide

At least 11.56 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 15.3% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

