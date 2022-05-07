May 7, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
COVID-19 Update Oakville
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, May 7, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week.
Six more people in Halton died this week from COVID-19, including two in the town of Oakville. The cumulative number of deaths in Oakville is now above 100 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital declared a new outbreak that began earlier this week and cases at OTMH continue rising. Even as Oakville has two new outbreaks in town, the number of active outbreaks and hospitalizations in Halton has gone down.
More than 95% of vaccinations now happening in Halton are boosters. Unless there is a dramatic increase of new people getting vaccinated, neither Oakville or Halton will never reach the provincial target of 90% immunization across the eligible population. (Oakville is currently at 86% fully vaccinated for those eligible.)
Ontario's known active cases have decreased for the third week in a row; the total province-wide is now below 25,000. The rate of active hospitalizations and deaths, however, are mostly unchanged, with decreases below 1% of last week's totals.
The Ontario government is extending mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit until at least June 11, 2022. COVID-19 and pandemic recovery will be a continued discussion topic as campaigning for the June 2 provincial election is now underway. Active cases are higher across Canada.
Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.
Unsplash
**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.
Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Two more people died in Oakville this week, as did six total in all of Halton
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital are still rising amid a new outbreak that began earlier this week
- The number of hospitalizations and outbreaks across Halton has gone down
- More than 95% of all doses administered in Halton in April 2022 were boosters (either a third or fourth dose)
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 71% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2022.
- 18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
- 16,055 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 151
- 102 deaths - plus 2
- 4 active outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 74% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.31 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 50% of the population has received three or more doses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 31 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 10
- 48,721 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 471
- 362 deaths - plus 6
- 11 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's known active cases have decreased for the third week in a row; the total province-wide is now below 25,000
- The rate of active hospitalizations and deaths, however, are mostly unchanged, with decreases below 1% of last week's totals
- COVID-19 recovery will be an ongoing discussion topic as campaigning for June's provincial election has officially begun
- The Ontario government extended mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit until at least June 11, 2022
- The city of Toronto's patio program for restaurants began this week
- 86.25% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 4% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 13.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (89.54% of total pop.)
- At least 12.17 million people are fully vaccinated (82.10% of total pop.)
- 7.43 million people have received a third dose (49.36% of total pop.)
- 32.86 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on May 7, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 24,708 active cases - minus 5,662
- 1,662 people hospitalized - minus 14
- Over 1.27 million confirmed cases
- Over 1.23 million recovered cases
- 12,962 deaths - plus 141
- Over 1.24 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.8%
- 204 people in ICU - minus 5
- 92 people on ventilators - plus 3
- 469 active institutional outbreaks - minus 38
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases are higher across Canada, continuing to rise at a fast rate than in April
- Canada began minor changes to entry requirements last week, including no longer needing a quarantine plan on arrival
- The BA.2 variant (similar to Omicron) is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Canada and around the world
- The United States is extending their vaccine mandate to enter the country by land or ferry
- Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 510 million, deaths exceed 6.2 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 34.48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87.09% of total pop.)
- At least 31.32 million people are fully vaccinated (81.91% of total pop.)
- 84.35 million total doses administered - plus 510,000
- 18.54 million booster doses administered (48.47% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 273,513 active cases - plus 37,232
- 6,755 active hospitalizations - plus 13
- 3.76 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.45 million recoveries
- 39,654 deaths - plus 426
- Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 103.97 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 81.67 million cumulative cases
- 995,023 deaths - plus 3,993
- 66.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 82.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 302.71 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 513.95 million cases to date - plus 3.68 million
- 6.24 million people have died worldwide
- At least 11.56 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 15.3% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
Sources:
- Halton Region (and halton.ca/covid19)
- Halton Healthcare
- Joseph Brant Hospital
- HDSB COVID Advisory Page
- The Government of Ontario dashboard
- Public Health Ontario COVID-19 Data Tool
- Government of Canada
- COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Canada
- The U.S. Centre for Disease Control
- Our World in Data
- Johns Hopkins University Research Centre
- World Health Organization