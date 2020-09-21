Oakville COVID Long Hauler: her struggle continues

× Expand Suzie Goulding continues to struggle with the long term symptoms of COVID-19. Pictured with her is her son, Keisen Hernandez.

The Covid-19 pandemic in Ontario has brought with it a series of ongoing reports with regular updates, new statistics, changing symptoms, and information about prevention. Media reports with medical experts have been providing information that has been new and ever- changing since the pandemic's onset.

Fever, cough, and shortness of breath were considered to be the most common symptoms. With more than 90% of cases in Halton considered ‘resolved’, a new group of those affected by the virus has emerged - the Covid Long-Haulers.

Long-Haulers are those who either tested positive, or may have tested negative but believe their ongoing strange, unusual and debilitating symptoms are long-term effects of Covid-19.

Suzie Goulding, an Oakville resident, is the founder of the Facebook group Covid Long Haulers Support Group Canada. She started the group as a channel for others who continue to be affected by Covid-19 long after their cases were considered resolved. Goulding considers herself a long-hauler.

On March 19, Goulding attended Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for a routine appointment. Two days later, she began to develop some mild symptoms, including a sore throat.

“I wasn’t concerned at all because Covid was known as a respiratory disease and started with a cough”, stated Goulding. “Four days into it I woke up in the morning and the symptoms came on very acutely and very strong. I had a major sinus infection, my ear was burning and I had a really weird feeling in my throat like I couldn’t swallow”.

She continued to be monitored by her family doctor, who at the time told her it likely wasn’t Covid-19 related because she did not exhibit a fever or cough. She was prescribed antibiotics for a sinus infection, and monitored her symptoms while isolating at home.

Weeks went by, and the strange symptoms continued, including an onset of gastrointestinal symptoms she had never had before. Six weeks later, still self-isolating, she began having severe chest pains.

“The symptoms were so sudden and so bizarre. It’s really hard to describe how strong and suddenly these symptoms came on,” she said. “Then it went into my heart. That’s when I started having heart and chest pain.”

She promptly followed up with her doctor and was advised she wasn’t having a heart attack.

She continued to experience new symptoms, and in early June, Goulding looked at her throat in a mirror.

“I noticed on my tonsils I had all these bumps. I decided I’d had enough of suffering at home alone and needed to be seen”.

At this time, she decided to go to the emergency room and saw a physician who stated it was presumed she had had a case of Covid-19, but because of the time that had elapsed since her systems began, the test may come back negative. Following this, she took a Covid test, and as predicted, it was negative. If she had Covid-19, her case would have been presumed to be resolved.

Goulding started the Facebook Group, Covid Long Haulers Support Group Canada, after discovering there were a few US-based support groups for those who continue to have long-term and strange symptoms following Covid-19. She discovered there was no group in Canada, and Canadians needed a forum for support and advocacy. The group currently has over 3,900 members and continues to grow daily. The large majority of members continue to experience strange and unusual symptoms following their onset of the virus.

Goulding believes that when Covid-19 cases are being reported, the term ‘Resolved’ is misleading.

“Nobody knows about us”, she stated. “Yes it is a new virus, but the way it’s being laid out in terms of statistics by Health Canada is misleading”.

Dr. Deepika Lobo, Halton Region’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, says “resolved” cases are persons who have been discharged from isolation at 14 days after symptom onset (if they do not have a fever and their symptoms were improving for at least 72 hours) OR 14 days from when they were tested if they were asymptomatic.

“Individuals with long-term effects from COVID-19 would be grouped in the “resolved” category as they are not considered infectious once their symptoms start improving”, said Dr. Lobo.

Goulding believes that this new demographic of Covid-19 long-haulers requires the recognition of Health Canada. She has written to several levels of government to tell her story.

“Recognition, Research and Rehabilitation. With recognition, we want to be recognized and part of the numbers. Research is already happening. It’s just starting out but there needs to be more long-haul research done”, she said. “With rehabilitation, we need Covid care clinics. We need to have a place where people can go to recover, that has doctors that are interested and well-versed in what’s going on.”

According to Dr. Lobo, ”COVID-19 is a new disease and we continue to learn about its long-term effects. However, current evidence indicates that in the majority of cases, symptoms subside within 8-10 days. A small number of people may develop complications that result in longer term adverse health effects even though they no longer have COVID-19. If someone has lingering symptoms, it is important that they seek medical assessment. At this time Public Health is not monitoring people after they have been classified as resolved.”

Dr. Lobo continued, “individuals with long-term effects from COVID-19 would be grouped in the “resolved” category as they are not considered infectious once their symptoms start improving”.

For more information on Covid long-haulers in Canada, the Facebook support group can be found at COVID Long Haulers Support Group Canada