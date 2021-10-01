October 1, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 coronavirus update. Fifteen schools in Oakville have reported cases, 31 cases in total. In Halton, 32 schools have confirmed cases. Provincially, 16.82% of schools have reported cases, and five schools are closed presently. Parents are monitoring the situation since they've already gone through several school closings and openings, which affects all parts of the economy.

Currently, in Oakville, schools declaring an outbreak, which is two or more cases, are River Oaks Public School, St. Gregory the Great Elementary School, St. Luke Elementary School, and St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School.

Halton recorded 27 confirmed weekly cases per 100,000, up 3.8 percent. Ontario recorded 28.3 down 12.1 percent. Active cases did rise in Oakville by two to 46, and Ontario rose slightly, but Halton recorded a decline.

In Halton, 82 percent are eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Over 81 percent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated in Ontario. Twelve to 29 year-olds have the lowest vaccination rate at 71.9 percent.

Ontario's unvaccinated and partially vaccinated account for 81 percent of people requiring hospital care, as the province records a decline in hospitalizations to 278. This is in stark contrast to what is happening in Alberta, reporting 1,083 people in hospital and 263 requiring intensive care.

From a healthcare perspective, Canada has done exceptionally well. According to Our World Data, it is ranked as the 81st deadliest country, recording 74.26 deaths per 100,000, whereas the United States is ranked 21st with 212.6 deaths per 100,000.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

871,739 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 30, 2021.

45 active cases - plus 2

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,101 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

68 deaths - no change

5,988 recoveries - plus 12

6,056 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

4 active outbreaks - minus 2 - all schools

Status in Halton

116 active cases - minus 13

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

19,507 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19

242 deaths - no change

19,149 recoveries - plus 32

19,358 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

17 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - plus 5

31 confirmed cases in Oakville schools

32 Halton schools are reporting cases - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.89% of total pop.)

At least 10.52 million people are fully vaccinated (76% of total pop.)

21.8 million vaccine doses administered - plus 39,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 1, 2021, as of the end of Wednesday, Sept. 28.

4,969 active cases - plus 25

278 people hospitalized - minus 37

586,817 confirmed cases - plus 668

572,105 recovered cases - plus 635

9,741 deaths - plus 8 (previous month)

581,846 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

35,927 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

141 people in ICU - minus 10

97 people on ventilators - minus 3

27 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,471 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,203 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2

18,622 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 40

School status (as of Aug 2, 2021)

2,282 total cases - plus 127

1,973 student cases - plus 114

256 staff cases - plus 13

810 schools reporting cases (16.72% of all schools)

5 schools closed (0.1% of all schools)

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.76% of total pop.)

At least 27.01 million people are fully vaccinated (70.85% of total pop.)

56.29 million vaccine doses administered - plus 95,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Sept 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

45,125 active cases - plus 769

2,469 active hospitalizations - plus 39

1.62 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 4,458

1.55 million recoveries - plus 3637

27,884 deaths - plus 52

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.26 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

43.29 million cumulative cases - plus 109,000

694,701 deaths - plus 1,476

64.6% of people have one dose (75.5% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

55.6% are fully vaccinated (65.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 212.6 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

233.50 million cases - plus 354,000

4.77 million people have died worldwide - plus 5,800

At least 6.27 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 27.9 million

