Province changes self-isolation rules for schools

Halton District School Board released a letter to its employees indicating that the province has changed the self isolation protocol for schools.

According the the letter dated September 17, 2020:

If a teacher or staff member is living in a home with someone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms the teacher or staff member will not be required to sell-isolate. They may continue to work.

This is a change from the previous protocol which did require teachers/staff to self-isolate if they were in close contact with a person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Effective, Monday, September 21, 2020 , staff/teachers who are currently self-isolating due to close contact with a symptomatic individual (who has not tested positive, or is awaiting test results), will be required to return to work or use a family emergency, personal, or unpaid day.

If a staff/teacher is directed by Public Health to self-isolate because they are in close contact (ie living in the same home) with someone with a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19, then the Halton District School Board will not require them to use family emergency, personal or unpaid day.