No rehearsal for a disclosure: RTI creates online course for parents after sexual abuse is disclosed

× Expand Andrej Lisakov on Unsplash

In an era defined by rapid changes and unforeseen challenges, one constant remains: the importance of strong support systems for children and youth.

As the world navigates through emotional and trying times, the Radius Training Institute (RTI) is taking a significant step towards providing guidance and assistance to parents and caregivers – without any wait times or long delays.

With the launch of their innovative online e-courses, the RTI is paving the way for an empowered and knowledgeable community dedicated to the well-being of children. Parents and caregivers will learn practical skills and strategies to support a child after sexual abuse is disclosed or support a child who engaged in concerning sexual behaviour.

We know that these serious experiences are not something parents can easily prepare for or find reliable information about what to say or do, so we have done it for them.

Radius Child and Youth Services has been a trusted community support for 40 years, providing specialized mental health services for children, youth, and families affected by interpersonal abuse, neglect, and violence.

They offer specialized clinical assessments, therapy, and services that help children and youth heal from the trauma of abuse, with a strong focus on early intervention and therapy that supports abuse prevention.

As the province's largest provider of this specialized care, Radius Child and Youth Services is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families.

The launch of Radius Training Institute's online e-courses marks a remarkable stride toward equipping parents and caregivers with the tools they need to support their children during emotional and challenging times.

What sets these courses apart is their rarity – they provide the most comprehensive information, strategies, and parenting tips if these very challenging issues arise.

The comprehensive curriculum of these e-courses covers a wide range of topics, ranging from teaching open communication, healthy sexuality, safety planning, and learning about sexual development in children.

These courses delve into how parents and caregivers can support their kids during these times and provide insights that enable them to create safe spaces for open conversations. On top of that, these courses allow individuals to learn at their own pace, when and where they can.

Specifically, two new online courses have been developed:

1. Courage to Tell: A two-part online learning opportunity designed for parents or caregivers to learn practical skills and strategies to support a child after sexual abuse is disclosed. This course provides a supportive and informative framework to help caregivers navigate the difficult and emotional process of addressing and responding to such disclosures.

2. ABCs of CSB (Concerning Sexual Behaviour): An online learning opportunity designed for parents or caregivers to learn practical skills and strategies to support a child who engaged in concerning sexual behaviour. This course offers valuable guidance on understanding and addressing concerning behaviour in a supportive and non-judgmental manner.

"Thank you kindly for this course. I wish more families and agencies knew about it. This was perfectly suited to our experience as a family and very, very helpful. Thank you so much for making this program." said a parent who recently completed the ABCs of CSB online course.

The Radius Training Institute firmly believes that knowledge is power, and by offering these courses free of charge, they are committed to ensuring that every parent and caregiver has access to the resources they need to create safe and nurturing environments for children.

"We are excited to introduce these two new online training programs as part of our ongoing mission to empower parents and caregivers with the knowledge and skills to support their children during challenging times." said Melissa Maltar, Manager of Training and Consultation at Radius Child and Youth Services.

"The Courage to Tell and ABCs of CSB courses reflect our dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families."

To enroll in these courses and learn more about the Radius Training Institute's commitment to supporting children and youth, please visit https://radiuscys.ca/links-and-resources/ or email: intake@radiuscys.ca.